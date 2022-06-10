Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry finally reveals the identity of her new boyfriend

Kail let her new boyfriend’s name slip during a podcast episode. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram and Elijah Scott/Facebook

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry has gone official with her relationship with her new boyfriend.

For months, Kail has been teasing her fans about her new boyfriend, who she’s simply been referring to as “Hot Neighbor” or “Boyfriend.”

Kail told her Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she found the love of her life in her new relationship, but was hesitant to go public with it. Eventually, she soft-launched her boyfriend, strategically keeping his face hidden.

During the Season 11 Teen Mom 2 reunion episode, Kail’s new man made an appearance, but he was wearing a face mask and the cameras didn’t get any up-close shots of him, so it was still hard to identify him.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry reveals identity of new boyfriend, Elijah Scott

Now, the cat’s out of the bag because Kail accidentally let “Boyfriend’s” name slip during the most recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos. While Lindsie is away for personal reasons, Kail’s BFF Kristen has been sitting in as co-host.

Kail took to her Instagram Feed to share a clip from the podcast episode, which she captioned, “The @coffeeconvospodcast #kittygang is better than the FBI 😹 Telling on myself as usual in today’s episode! Did you already know or were you surprised? Let me know!”

While telling Kristen a story, Kail started to say his name before stopping herself then asking Kristen, “Can I say his name now?”

“I mean, I would at this point” Kristen replied. “At this point, everyone’s figured it out anyway,” Kail added. Kristen was right, because the Teen Mom 2 fanbase has used their detective skills to discover Elijah’s identity.

Who is Kail’s new man Elijah Scott?

Kail’s new boyfriend is Elijah Scott. From what Teen Mom 2 fans have gathered, he’s rumored to be 23 years old (making him seven years Kail’s junior), has served in the Army (which checks out according to his Instagram profile), was previously married, has no children of his own, and lives on Kail’s street in Delaware.

Now that Teen Mom 2 fans know the identity of Kail’s boyfriend, she’ll be more apt to share more about their private lives. And since cutting ties with Teen Mom 2, Kail can control the narrative when it comes to what she shares and how much.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere later this year.