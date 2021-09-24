Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry denies her latest diss about staying with a cheater is aimed at her baby daddies

Kail Lowry claims she wasn’t dissing her baby daddies but her followers think she was throwing shade at Chris Lopez. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is denying she took aim at her baby daddies in her latest diss about staying with cheaters.

Kail Lowry isn’t known for having peaceful relationships with her three baby daddies, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez.

It seems as though Kail is always embroiled in some type of drama with at least one of her three baby daddies, especially lately.

Most recently, Kail has been feuding with Chris Lopez after she shared a text exchange between them, accusing him of fat-shaming her.

Ever since Chris signed a contract with MTV to appear on Teen Mom 2, fans think Kail has been coming for Chris extra hard.

Kail even leaked the news that Chris is expecting another baby with a different baby mama before he announced it.

Things looked to be on the mend between Kail and Javi over the summer, and the exes even sparked rumors they had rekindled their romance.

However, when Kail brought up past insults about Javi’s ex Lauren Comeau, Javi went off and told Kail to “grow up.”

Things have been relatively quiet with Jo Rivera, Kail’s first baby daddy, and that probably has a lot to do with the fact that they keep their interactions limited and only talk about their son, Isaac.

Kail Lowry seemingly throws shade at her baby daddies in TikTok video

On a recent TikTok video, Kail seemingly threw shade at one of her baby daddies, but she denied it had anything to do with any of the three.

In the video, Kail lip-synced the words, “Yeah, damn … you did that?” and added words to the bottom that read, “when he goes back to the one who stays through the cheating” and captioned the post “issssa joke.”

Immediately, Kail’s followers assumed she made the video as a way to throw shade at one of her baby daddies, likely Chris Lopez or Javi Marroquin.

Kail Lowry denies TikTok is about Jo, Javi, or Chris

“But which ones you talking about?” asked one of Kail’s followers, assuming the video was aimed at either Jo, Javi, or Chris.

Kail responded, “Whyyyy does it always have to be about my baby daddies? Hahaha[.]”

Another follower asked, “Oh no did Javi go back to Lauren[?]”

Kail confirmed, “This isn’t about either of them 😂”

“Ummm Chris cheated and then you went back to him and had another kid with him? So is this about you? Jw,” another one of Kail’s followers asked.

To answer the follower who asked if the TikTok video was about her, Kail replied, “Probably 😂😂😂😂”

Kail admitted over the summer that she always “stays with the cheater” when it comes to her exes. During an episode of Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail talked about finding out someone cheated on her in the past.

“Well a couple weeks go by and you find out major details,” Kail told her listeners. “I want to say, if I speak from experience, I stay with the cheater.”

Kail also talked about catching one of her exes cheating on her by sending his phone location to her phone. Kail didn’t name which ex she caught in the act but said she used his location to track them at their ex’s house.

One of Kail’s followers didn’t need details and suggested using information about what they know about Kail and her baby daddies to make an educated guess.

“Don’t explain who or who it’s not about 🤣 IF THE SHOE FITS put it on 😂😂”

Kail simply replied with three cry-laughing emojis.

The 29-year-old Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t been filming for the show lately, saying she’s “choosing not” to. It’s unclear whether Kail is quitting the show or waiting until MTV cuts ties with Chris Lopez before she films again.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.