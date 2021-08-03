Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry confirms her entire family has tested positive for COVID-19

Kail Lowry confirmed that she and her four sons have tested positive for COVID-19. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry has confirmed that she and her four sons have contracted COVID-19.

After fans speculated that Kail contracted COVID-19 while vacationing in the Dominican Republic recently, Kail has finally confirmed their suspicions.

On the latest episode of Kail’s Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, she and co-host Vee Rivera, who also tested positive for COVID-19, talked about their illnesses with their listeners.

Teen Mom fan account Wawamelen on Instagram shared a recap of the podcast episode on their page.

According to the recap, Kail opened the podcast episode by telling her listeners, “For those of you who don’t know, Vee and I have Covid.”

Kail was apologetic because she believes she brought home the virus from her trip to the Dominican Republic. Kail had been feeling under the weather recently, but didn’t confirm that she had COVID-19 until the podcast.

Kail underwent routine COVID-19 testing while in the Dominican Republic and even shared that her test last Thursday on the Caribbean island turned up negative.

The 29-year-old MTV star confirmed that she and her boys, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, all got tested again in order to film for Teen Mom 2, and they were all negative as of Monday.

A week after her last negative test in the Dominican Republic, Kail received a positive test back home in Delaware, on Thursday. The mom of four described having lost her sense of taste and smell, which she says convinced her that she indeed had COVID-19.

Kail admitted that she felt bad about the fact that she was around so many people, but thought she was in the clear, having received two negative tests.

According to the reality TV star, she has already battled COVID-19 once before, while in Iceland in 2020, and her son Lincoln had it earlier this spring, also.

“I had Covid back when I was back Iceland, that was in 2020. This is my second time. Lincoln just had Covid in March and he has it again,” Kail revealed on the podcast.

Although Kail and her four boys have COVID-19, she swears they’re all feeling fine. “So all the kids have it. They’re all asymptomatic really,” Kail told her listeners.

Kail’s family’s illness also meant she had to reschedule her youngest son Creed’s first birthday party. Ironically, Kail revealed that she and her boys were the only ones who tested positive, and none of the guests did.

Another Teen Mom 2 cast member, newbie Ashley Jones, is also recovering from COVID-19, as reported by her mom, Tea.

Here’s hoping that the Teen Mom 2 cast members recover quickly and fully and that their families stay healthy as well.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.