Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry claps back at trolls who say she looks ‘gross’

Kail Lowry defended herself against critics who slammed her appearance and called the Teen Mom 2 alum “gross.”

Since walking away from the Teen Mom franchise this year after sharing her life with viewers for over a decade, Kail is focusing on other areas of her life these days.

Namely, Kail has been busy recording her three podcasts — Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera, and Barely Famous — after recently launching her own podcasting network, KILLR.

As if hosting three podcasts and launching a podcast network weren’t enough to keep her busy, Kail also stays occupied while raising her four sons: Isaac, 12, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 5, and Creed, 2. Kail is also enjoying her new relationship with her live-in boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

The former MTV star has been open in recent months about her struggles with depression, which affected her daily life immensely. She’s been a bit quiet on social media as of late, but recently returned to answer a Q&A in her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Kail titled her question box, “She’s back,” and while fielding questions from curious fans, came across some mean-hearted comments in the process.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry defends herself against troll who calls her ‘gross’

One of Kail’s critics submitted a statement that read, “Lay off the fillers, you look gross.”

For her reply, Kail included a close-up selfie, as she looked off to the side with a serious expression on her face. The New York Times best-selling author clapped back, revealing that she hasn’t gotten fillers in nearly a year.

“Haven’t had them in like 7ish months 😂 but ok,” Kail responded.

In another submission, one of Kail’s 4.4 million Instagram followers wrote in, “Why do you look irritated kail? Who we gotta fight?”

Along with another close-up selfie, this time with a smile, Kail lightheartedly answered, admitting that she has a serious case of RBF: “I’m not. That’s just my face 😂😂😂”

Kail has voiced desire for more cosmetic procedures, surgeries

When she is interacting with her fans (and critics) on social media and her podcasts, Kail is typically an open book. She’s talked about undergoing cosmetic procedures previously, admitting to wanting a nose job and breast reduction surgery.

Kail’s appearance has also been the topic of ridicule on more than one occasion. Teen Mom 2 fans often urged her to ease up on the fillers, and earlier this year, she admitted that she had a consultation with a plastic surgeon to discuss a rhinoplasty after critics called her “Miss Piggy” because of the shape of her nose.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.