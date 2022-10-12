Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry claims ex-husband Javi Marroquin is back together with Lauren Comeau

Kail leaked to a Facebook group that her ex-husband Javi is back together with his other baby mama, Lauren. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Victor Malafronte/StarMaxWorldwide

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry spilled some tea regarding her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and his other baby mama, Lauren Comeau.

According to Kail, Javi and Lauren – who dated from 2017 until 2019 and share a son, Eli – have reconciled. The former MTV star took to a Facebook group for her Coffee Convos podcast where she leaked the news.

A member in the Facebook group asked whether Javi and Lauren were back together and Kail chimed in, saying, “yes they are together. But pregnancy i doubt.” The comments were screenshotted and shared to a Reddit thread.

However, once Kail learned that her comments were screenshotted and began spreading across the internet and social media, she left the group.

“I’m leaving this group because you guys can’t keep anything in here,” Kail told the group, adding, “I apologize for speaking on anyone else’s relationship in this group. I didn’t know it was private or secret but also for expecting y’all to keep anything private.”

Upon hearing of Kail leaking his relationship status, Javi seemingly responded with a cryptic Instagram Story quote that read, “Learning how to leave people alone and go on with your life is a needed skill. You must master it.”

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 until 2017 and they share one son, 8-year-old Lincoln. After they divorced, Javi and Lauren met at a wedding and began dating. Their relationship ended on accusations of infidelity on Javi’s part and following their split, the drama didn’t end.

In June 2021, Javi filed a restraining order against Lauren, claiming that she “punched” him in front of their son, Eli. It was later revealed that Lauren then filed a restraining order against Javi after she felt “threatened” by him.

Are Teen Mom 2 exes Javi and Lauren back together?

Given their tumultuous history, it would shock some Teen Mom 2 fans if Javi and Lauren were indeed back together. They have sparked rumors in recent months that they’ve reconciled, however.

In October 2021, a video surfaced of the former couple interacting with their son, leading Teen Mom 2 fans to believe they were back together. Then, in June 2022, the rumor mill was filled with allegations that Javi and Lauren had reconciled once again when they were spotted together at an NBA playoff game.

Whether Javi and Lauren have rekindled their romance remains to be seen.

