Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry claims baby daddy Jo Rivera verbally and emotionally abused her

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry claimed that her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera, verbally and emotionally abused her.

Kail shares four sons with three baby daddies — she shares her son Isaac with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

When Teen Mom 2 fans first met Kail, she was a teenager struggling to raise Isaac with her then-boyfriend Jo Rivera while attending school and trying to hold down a job.

Kail and Jo’s relationship was a turbulent one, filled with plenty of arguments, as witnessed by Teen Mom 2 fans.

The 29-year-old MTV star recently talked about her situation with Jo in those early years, during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, and opened up about how she lived in a homeless shelter with Isaac at one point.

“When I stayed at a shelter, it wasn’t because of domestic violence, but it still kinda resonates because there was a lot of verbal and emotional abuse and I know that some people don’t remember, but Jo was like that towards me,” Kail told her co-host Lindsie Chrisley and their listeners.

Kail continued, “There are several scenes on Teen Mom 2 of abuse like that. So I did resonate with that a little bit cause I stayed at a homeless shelter with Isaac.”

Once again, Kail reiterated that she stayed in a homeless shelter, “I don’t know if some people don’t know that. I stayed at a homeless shelter in East Pennsylvania with Isaac.”

“I was able to get into the transitional housing that was privately funded. I didn’t quite qualify for section eight housing. I qualified for something that was privately funded after I stayed at the homeless shelter,” Kail revealed.

Kail Lowry’s early years on Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 viewers may remember when Kail qualified for transitional housing while she was dating her ex-boyfriend, Jordan Wenner, after she and Jo broke things off.

During their relationship, Kail cheated on Jordan with Jo one night when he dropped off Isaac for a visit.

Kail’s baby daddy Jo Rivera isn’t the only one whose “abusive” behavior was caught on Teen Mom 2, however.

There was a scene in Teen Mom 2 during Kail’s marriage to Javi Marroquin in 2012 when she got physically abusive with him.

Teen Mom 2 fans recounted the incident and felt that Kail was being hypocritical for commenting on Javi’s domestic incident over the summer involving his ex-fiancee, Lauren Comeau, after getting physically violent herself.

Kail later addressed the incident during an episode of Coffee Convos and admitted that she will “regret it for the rest of her life.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.