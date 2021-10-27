Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry boasts about putting aside issues with Javi Marroquin to co-parent their son Lincoln

Kail Lowry boasted about her and Javi Marroquin’s co-parenting skills. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry wants her son Lincoln to know that she and his father, Javi Marroquin, put him first when it comes to co-parenting.

It seems as though Kail Lowry’s co-parenting relationship with Javi Marroquin is the best of her three baby daddies.

In addition to sharing her son Lincoln with Javi, she also shares her son Isaac with Jo Rivera and her sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

In a recent Instagram post, Kail wanted her fans to know that she and Javi put aside their differences when it comes to coming together for Lincoln.

Kail shared a pic of herself and Javi posing with Lincoln on Tuesday, October 26 that she recently talked about on an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin ‘turn the bulls**t off’ for Lincoln

“On @coffeeconvospodcast I talked about this picture,” Kail shared of the pic, which showed Javi donning his Airman Battle Uniform and their son Lincoln in his football uniform as Kail sported a comfy t-shirt and leggings.

Kail told her followers that despite the troubles she and Javi face as exes and co-parents, they never want that to spill over into their son Lincoln’s life.

She continued, “It was important to me to get a shot of the 3 of us for [Lincoln] because I want him to always know that no matter how much Javi & I go through off the field, we turn the bulls**t off when it comes to him.”

“I think we’ve done a damn good job running our team this season & I cannot wait to see what we do next season! 🤩🏈,” Kail wrote.

Javi Marroquin is Kail Lowry’s easiest baby daddy to deal with

Of Kail’s three baby daddies, it seems as though she’s gotten along with Javi the best and for the longest period of time.

Kail even admitted that Javi is the easiest of her three baby daddies to co-parent with and told her fans over the summer, “We are finally in a place where we are able to separate personal issues and co-parenting.”

The divorced couple sparked rumors they reignited their romance over the summer when they were spotted spending a lot of time together.

Teen Mom 2 fans were begging Kail to get back together with Javi, but their flirtations were nothing more than that, as Kail confirmed.

Kail denied she was in a relationship with Javi and said they were strictly co-parenting and spending a lot of time together due to Lincoln’s busy football schedule.

Rumors of their romance dwindled, however, when Javi told Kail to “grow up” during an Instagram Live after Kail dredged up past insults from Javi’s former fiancee, Lauren Comeau.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.