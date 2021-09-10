Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry addresses Chris Lopez’s use of wrong pronouns, issues apology to podcast listeners

Kail Lowry issued an apology to her podcast listeners for using an incorrect pronoun and addressed Chris Lopez using the wrong one for her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry cleared the air about gender pronouns being misused, both by herself and her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Kail opened up recently about Chris Lopez consistently referring to her as “they” despite her saying that her pronouns are she/her.

The 29-year-old MTV star took to her Instagram Stories once again to address Chris’s mistake and to address one of her own.

Explaining that she publicly corrected Chris a few days prior for using the incorrect pronoun, she felt it was only fair that she address a mistake she made on her podcast.

Kail Lowry addresses Chris Lopez using wrong pronouns, issues apology to podcast listeners

“You know, knowing that that’s done to me, I actually caught myself referring to Demi Lovato in today’s episode as her and she when her pronoun is they,” Kail told her followers during an Instagram Story on Thursday, September 9.

“So, I really just came on here to apologize and say that moving forward, I just definitely want to do better,” she added.

“I want to respect what people want, you know, what their pronouns are, and truly just like ask people moving forward,” she continued. “So, I hope that if you’re listening that you can forgive me and just be patient because I am … I want to do this right and I want to get everyone’s pronouns correctly.”

“Um, so, if you did catch that, I also know and I also realized that I did that, so I apologize sincerely. Um, and I’m gonna do better moving forward,” Kail concluded her video.

Kail and Chris’s feud seems to be never-ending

It seems that Kail has been making a point to throw shade at Chris every chance she gets, ever since she found out that he signed a contract with MTV to become a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2.

The last straw for Chris was Kail sharing a screenshot of a text from Chris, in which she felt he fat-shamed her. Since then, Chris has deactivated his Instagram account, though he admitted that he’ll “always have love” for his baby mama.

When it comes to exchanging jabs with Kail, Chris also said that he’s “not speaking on it” anymore, although he has continued to discuss their problems on his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

Kail told her followers that she isn’t filming any new episodes for Teen Mom 2, but fans of the show think she’s just waiting for MTV to cut ties with Chris before she films again.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.