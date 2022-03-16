Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry accused of ‘prying into’ Briana DeJesus’ sexual history in defamation lawsuit

According to court documents, Kail Lowry has been accused of trying to “pry into” Briana DeJesus’ sexual history. Pic credit: MTV

The feud between Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus continues to intensify — with new allegations that Kail is attempting to “pry” into Briana’s sexual history.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana last summer for claiming that she broke into her ex Chris Lopez’s mother’s house and physically attacked him.

Now, in court documents obtained by Monsters and Critics, Briana’s attorney has filed a Motion for Protection Order in an attempt to prohibit Kail from “seeking discovery” relating to her sexual history, particularly with Chris Lopez.

Briana DeJesus files motion for protective order against Kail Lowry

According to the motion, which was filed with the Osceola County Court on March 8, unless the courts agree to seal any information she reveals from the public, Briana and her legal team won’t be sharing any details about her sexual history.

The documents, which use Briana’s legal surname Soto, claim that the “subject of testimony is entirely irrelevant to the facts at issue in this case, and the line of questioning is solely aimed at prying into the salacious details of Ms. Soto’s private life for the benefit of embarrassing Ms. Soto.”

Briana’s attorney, Marc Randazza, claimed in the documents that although Kail filed for defamation, that’s not what her intentions were in the lawsuit. He continued in the filing, “The case is really about the fact that Ms. Lowry is upset that Ms. Soto has had a relationship with her ex.”

Briana’s attorney says Kail is trying to ‘humiliate’ her by exposing her sexual history

“However,” the motion continued, “It is quite clear that the intent of this line of questioning was to both try to humiliate Ms. Soto and for Ms. Lowry to use this information for purposes that have nothing to do with the lawsuit.”

Briana’s attorney went on to call Kail’s actions “an abuse of process,” and Briana asked the court to “enter an order prohibiting the requested discovery or sealing the relevant testimony from public disclosure.”

News of the filing comes on the heels of Kail suggesting last December that Briana may have slept with Chris. During an Instagram Stories Q&A, Kail told her fans of Briana, “she allegedly f***ed the third one in April,” insinuating she had sex with Chris.

Briana denied the allegations in a brief statement to Us Weekly that simply read, “No I didn’t.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.