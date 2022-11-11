Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans shows off the results of her 4-hour hair transformation

Jenelle is sporting a new ‘do. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is sporting a new hairstyle and color.

Although she’s no longer sharing her storyline with Teen Mom viewers, Jenelle still shares her life with her millions of followers on social media.

The former MTV star recently dyed her hair red but went for a completely different look this week and showcased it to her fans.

Taking to TikTok, where she often shares personal snippets of her life, Janelle shared a video with her followers in which she transformed from her red hair color to a new blonde hue.

Jenelle began her video from inside her car, opting to forgo makeup and wearing her glasses and her long hair in a side braid. She shook her hand in front of her face as she lip-synced to the song Mask Off by Future.

As Jenelle looked away from the camera, it panned to her hand as she gave the middle finger to the lens before returning to show her face and her newly transformed hair color. Still sporting her glasses and no makeup, Jenelle looked like a new woman with her newly-highlighted blonde hair.

Jenelle Evans showcases new hair transformation

She captioned her share, “AFTER 4 HOURS 🥰🔥,” and tagged her stylist, thanking them for their hard work.

Jenelle’s video received plenty of positive feedback, with over 12,000 of her followers liking the video. Hundreds more took to the comments to gush over Jenelle’s new blonde ‘do.

One of Jenelle’s followers wrote, “okay so let’s talk about how amazing your stylist is for getting you that light in one session! 😍”

Jenelle elaborated on her caption, replying to her fan, “Took her 4 hours to do all of this 😂”

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Jenelle’s stylist also took to the comments to admire her work and thank Jenelle: “Beautiful 🤩 thanks for trusting me with your love 💗 🥰”

Jenelle was obviously pleased with her stylist’s work and responded, “Yessss ! 🥰 And I’ll be back 😂”

Jenelle’s return to the Teen Mom franchise

Since parting ways with MTV, Jenelle has continued to stay in the spotlight when it comes to social media. The controversial reality TV star has been battling mental and physical health issues for quite some time.

The wife to David Eason recently held an Instagram Q&A with her followers and explained that she’s been depressed that her family isn’t “complete” and has been thinking about moving. She also recently lost weight unintentionally, something she said has her doctor “concerned.”

Although she was fired by MTV in 2019, Jenelle made a comeback to the franchise when she made a cameo appearance during the inaugural season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter while visiting Briana DeJesus in Florida for her lawsuit victory party.

Jenelle shared that she and her husband David were on rocky terms due to his unemployment. She also made a brief appearance on another Teen Mom spinoff, Girls’ Night In, alongside Briana, Jade Cline, and Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus.

She shared a photo of herself, Briana, Jade, and Brittany on IG and captioned it, “Now I don’t have to hide this pic anymore 🙃 Hanging with girls that get along was so refreshing. This time filming was actually fun and I can say safely you guys can go check out last night’s episode of @TeenMom : Girls Night In on @MTV because I approve 🥰💯🎉

Teen Mom: The Next Chapters airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.