Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans shoots down baby No. 4 rumors, ‘That’s what a natural body looks like’

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans wants her critics to know that she isn’t pregnant with her fourth child.

Jenelle receives her fair share of backlash from trolls on social media, and this was the case in a recent video.

On Monday, October 4, Jenelle shared a TikTok video of herself and her daughter Ensley dancing.

In the video, Jenelle sported a striped bikini as she and Ensley performed their choreographed dance for the camera.

Troll calls Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans ‘pregnant again’

One of Jenelle’s haters commented on the post, simply writing, “pregnant again.”

Jenelle did not appreciate the follower insinuating that she was pregnant with baby number four and took to TikTok the next day to address it.

In yet another TikTok video, Jenelle shared a screenshot of the “pregnant again” comment as she lip-synced to pre-recorded audio.

Jenelle Evans shoots down pregnancy rumor

Sporting a black tank top and pink sweatpants, Jenelle stood next to her pool to record the video and captioned it, “Reply to @moonchild26ok yall always comment something ignorant 🙃”

“Um, no, dirty. That’s what a natural body looks like,” Janelle mouthed to the camera as she lifted up her black tank top to reveal her bare stomach.

Jenelle continued, “And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again. Next time you breathe, don’t.”

The 29-year-old mom of three has been spending a lot of time on TikTok lately.

She received major backlash recently when she let her four-year-old daughter, Ensley, mouth the word “f**k” in a video.

In September, when Jenelle shared a video of herself in her satin anniversary dinner dress, trolls attacked her and said she should be wearing shapewear under it.

When Jenelle shared a TikTok video of herself twerking in super short shorts, her followers assumed she had plastic surgery on her butt.

However, Jenelle denied the rumors and credited her mom, Barbara Evans, for blessing her with her ample booty.

While Jenelle has been spending a lot of her time recording TikTok videos, some of her former Teen Mom 2 castmates have been filming a Teen Mom spinoff show.

Select cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant were asked to film the show, including Jenelle.

However, Jenelle claimed that after a month of no contact, MTV eventually ghosted her.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.