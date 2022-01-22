Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans reveals why she hates Kail Lowry so much

Jenelle Evans named the reasons why she “highly dislikes” her former Teen Mom 2 castmate Kail Lowry. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube and Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans got candid about why she hates her former castmate, Kail Lowry.

Jenelle and Kail spent 12 seasons together as castmates on Teen Mom 2, both joining the cast in 2011.

Over the years, both Jenelle and Kail have had their fair share of feuds with other moms from the Teen Mom franchise.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans explains why she hates former castmate Kail Lowry

Now, Jenelle Evans is speaking out about her former castmate, Kail Lowry, and she recently explained to her fans why she hates her so much.

Jenelle recently recorded a video on her YouTube page she called “Random Thoughts,” in which she addressed some questions from her fans.

Jenelle read one of her fan’s questions from her tablet which asked the former reality TV star, “Why do you hate Kail?”

Responding with a sarcastic laugh, Jenelle held her tablet in front of her face before answering the question.

“Um, well, there’s many reasons why I hate her,” Jenelle told her audience. “Um, I will say I highly dislike her and the reason being is because, you know, she’s went behind my back and tried to steal deals from me, um, through different companies.”

“She has only tried to be my friend for her benefit and her benefit only,” the host of The Jenelle Evans Podcast added. “And I just feel like I know the type of person she is and that she’ll never change.”

Jenelle didn’t specifically mention which deals Kail allegedly stole from her, but the former Teen Mom 2 star has had trouble securing deals lately, which her critics have blamed on her husband, David Eason.

Jenelle Evans’ and Kail Lowry’s history together on Teen Mom 2

Although Jenelle and Kail don’t get along these days, they once were close enough that they got matching tattoos with the rest of their castmates. Jenelle explained that she and Kail, along with Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska, got matching red heart tattoos during a Teen Mom 2 reunion in LA.

However, Jenelle and Kail have a history of feuding with each other, which came to a head in 2018. After Kail sent Jenelle a peace offering gift in the form of her Pot Head haircare line, Jenelle wasn’t having it.

Jenelle took to Instagram where she shared a video of herself dousing Kail’s gift with gasoline before setting it ablaze while blaming Kail for talking negatively about her and her husband, David Eason.

As of the time of this reporting, Kail has yet to respond to Jenelle’s comments about her. Perhaps she’ll address Jenelle’s comments on an upcoming episode of one of her podcasts.

