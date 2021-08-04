Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans responds after mom Barbara vaccinates son Jace without her knowledge

Jenelle Evans says Barbara vaccinated Jace without her knowledge. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is not too pleased with estranged mom Barbara right now and for good reason.

Jenelle’s eldest child Jace, who is still in Barbara’s care, just turned 12 years old and Barbara posted a photo of him on social media but it was her caption about vaccinating the pre-teen that now has Jenelle upset.

As it turns out, Jenelle had no idea that her son was getting vaccinated because her mom did not run the decision by her beforehand.

Jenelle Evans upset with her mom Barbara

The former Teen Mom 2 star and her mom have never been able to get along and this recent hiccup can only add fire to their already tumultuous relationship.

Yesterday Barbara shared a cute photo of Jace on Instagram, clad in a green outfit while standing on a pier with a huge smile on his face. However, it wasn’t the photo that now has Jenelle up in arms, it’s Barbara’s caption that caught the reality TV personality off guard.

“Just turned 12 and got my 1st Covid Vaccination,” wrote Barbara alongside the photo. But the birthday post quickly caught Jenelle’s attention.

“Ask me how I feel,” wrote the MTV star in the comment section. She then added another message, “Time to block this account again, lol.”

Jenelle’s comments elicited hundreds of comments and questions, but the mom-of-three didn’t say anything else, at least not on Barbara’s page. Instead, she took to her own Instagram account to air her feelings.

Jenelle Evans didn’t know about Jace getting vaccinated

The Teen Mom 2 alum had some things to get off her chest on Instagram after seeing her mom’s post about Jace. Jenelle admitted that she didn’t know that Barbara had plans to vaccinate the 12-year-old until after it happened.

Jenelle was clearly feeling down about what had transpired with Jace and after posting a sad face emoji in her Q&A, one fan wanted to know what was wrong.

“Lots of [different] things. I wish I could share but it’s best I don’t…” responded Jenelle. However, another post seemed to indicate that it was the issues with Barbara and Jace that had her feeling down.

“Try to push me out of his life all you want, but I will still fight, ” wrote Jenelle. I’m not giving up.”

One follower asked Jenelle that very question in her Instagram Story and she responded, “I had no idea until afterwards.”

Another Instagram follower wanted an update on the custody case that Jenelle and Barbara have been going through for quite some time. Jenelle noted that she is still going to court for Jace but explained, “For legal reasons, I cannot speak on that topic.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.