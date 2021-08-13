Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans responds after comments she’s faking her illnesses, shares ‘receipts’

Jenelle Evans shared “receipts” to prove her multiple illnesses. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is sharing “receipts” proving her multiple illnesses after critics claimed she was lying.

Since Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2, the former reality TV star has been complaining of multiple ailments.

Jenelle has told her followers that she suffers from esophageal spasms and a cyst on her spine and she has blamed her erratic behavior and “huge” pupils on medications for her anxiety.

In April, Jenelle updated her fans on YouTube regarding her syringomyelia diagnosis, the development of a cyst in the spinal cord called a syrinx, after being examined for a neck-popping issue.

Jenelle’s critics have often slammed the 29-year-old mom of three, insinuating that she fakes her illnesses, especially when she shares TikTok videos of herself drinking and partying when she’s supposedly in severe pain.

Jenelle Evans shows ‘receipts’ to prove her illnesses

Jenelle has taken to TikTok once again, but this time it’s to prove her naysayers wrong, and she says she has “receipts” to prove she isn’t lying about her illnesses.

Jenelle shared some of the comments she receives from her haters who doubt her sincerity. One such comment on her TikTok account read, “Right?! All her debilitating pain suddenly disappears when it’s time to drink or dance/twerk on TikTok[.]”

The former MTV star shared the comment in a new TikTok video and said, “Comments like these are irritating,” and provided pics from an MRI she recently had done.

“So here we go again with some receipts,” Jenelle told the camera. “There’s no way in faking a cyst in your spine, number one.”

Jenelle continued, “If you have something in your body that shouldn’t be in there, you know it’s going to glow in an MRI. Just because you can’t see me in pain doesn’t mean I’m not in pain.”

Jenelle went on to say, “Alright, class, here we go,” as she shared pics of her brain MRI and pointed out her cyst, along with basic anatomy, mocking her doubters.

Critics have been calling out Jenelle for months, saying the former reality TV star is lying about her conditions. Jenelle defended her drinking and told her haters that she learned in rehab that drinking isn’t considered a drug, setting her off on a Twitter rant.

The former Teen Mom 2 star struggles to find work

Due to her ailments, Jenelle has claimed that she is unable to work. Since her departure from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle hasn’t had much luck with finding and securing work opportunities.

Jenelle’s makeup line, JE Cosmetics, recently went out of business after receiving poor product reviews. The North Carolina Secretary of State dissolved Jenelle’s business license after she failed to file her annual business report in April.

Jenelle denied being fired from the GirlS**t podcast, of which she claimed she was a producer. Of her firing from the GirlS**t podcast, Jenelle claimed that she has a contract proving her producer status.

She took it a step further when she filed a lawsuit against reality TV blogger, John Yates, for making claims that she was “fired.” And Jenelle found herself on the other end of a lawsuit when her former GirlS**t podcast co-hosts Deavan Clegg threatened to file a suit for defamation and cyberstalking.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.