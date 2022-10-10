Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans mocks mom Barbara Evans in latest video

Jenelle mocked her mom Barbara’s antics while on Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

In a recent video, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans had some fun mocking her mom, Barbara Evans.

During her eight years appearing on MTV, Jenelle became known as arguably one of the most controversial cast members of the Teen Mom franchise.

As a teenager with an infant son, Jenelle often argued with her mom, Barbara, when she chose to go out and party with her friends, leaving Barbara to take care of Jenelle’s son, Jace.

Barbara also didn’t approve of Jenelle’s boyfriend at the time, Kieffer Delp, who was a bad influence on Jenelle and struggled with run-ins with the law.

Nearly a decade has passed since Jenelle and her mom appeared together on Teen Mom 2, but their volatile interactions are still entertaining fans of the show.

Taking part in a recent TikTok trend, Jenelle recorded a voiceover video mocking the now-infamous quotes made by Barbara during their time on Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle began her video with a caption that explained she was recording the TikTok in response to a fan who asked her, “Can you please do the dance to the audio from [your] mom that is trending lol.”

The video opened with a voiceover clip of Jenelle saying, “God, here we go,” before Barbara’s voice could be heard saying, “Well, Jenelle, I see you’re with Kieffer. I don’t care about Kieffer!”

Jenelle pulled down her glasses for an up-close shot during the scene before turning around and bending over to twerk for the camera during Barbara’s voiceover.

When Barbara complained about “all of the hickies” all over Jenelle’s neck, she mocked the comment by twisting her head and posing before placing her hands in front of her neck and running them down the front of her body.

Jenelle continued mocking Barbara’s comments, pretending to yell at a younger version of herself as she cupped her hands around her mouth and aimed her complaint up the stairs.

Mocking what is possibly Barbara’s most recognized comment in which she said, “High, high, you’re both high!” after discovering Jenelle and Kieffer had done drugs, Jenelle used two Barbie dolls to drive the point across.

Plenty of Jenelle’s 2.7 million followers on the platform found her video amusing and took to the comments to let her know it.

Teen Mom 2 fans appreciated the humor in Jenelle’s video

“I am so glad you did this 🙌🏻 😂 made my day! I ♥️you,” commented one of Jenelle’s fans, while another wrote, “I can’t stop watching this!!!”

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

More fans voiced they had watched the video “over and over.” After waiting two weeks to see if Jenelle would record the trendy video, another TikToker was “not disappointed.”

It’s no secret to Teen Mom 2 fans that Jenelle and Barbara’s relationship has been strained for years. With plenty of ups in their relationship, the mother-daughter duo has feuded with each other, especially over custody of Jace.

Earlier this year, Jenelle addressed Barbara in a different TikTok, this time bashing her mom as “toxic” for reportedly bad-mouthing her and claiming that she wasn’t supportive of her recent accomplishments.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.