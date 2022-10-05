Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans gets busty in green bikini for hot tub honeymoon moment

Jenelle filmed from her hotel room hot tub in a green bikini during her honeymoon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans showed off her curves in a plunging green bikini for a hot tub honeymoon share.

Jenelle and her husband of five years, David Eason, are enjoying a Bar Harbor, Maine honeymoon, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

The former reality TV star has been sharing snippets of her and David’s time in The Pine Tree State, including food and wine-tasting tours, a glamping adventure, and sightseeing.

Jenelle recently took to TikTok where she shared video footage of her and David’s hotel room at the Harborside Hotel, including their outdoor hot tub, located on the balcony overlooking the water.

Jenelle captioned her video, “Best hotel room I’ve ever booked 😍,” and set it to the tune of I See Red by Everybody Loves an Outlaw.

The 30-year-old mom of three began her TikTok in bed, where she donned a white robe as she got up and took her 2.7 million followers along as she walked towards the sliding doors leading to the balcony.

Next, Jenelle showed the hot tub and the gorgeous waterfront scenery surrounding her before changing into a green, floral-print bikini. Jenelle’s bikini top had a plunging neckline that gathered and tied at the chest and she put her long, brown and red hair into a high bun. She adjusted her hair with one hand while filming from her cell phone with the other.

David could be seen standing near her on the balcony, overlooking the stunning views of Bar Harbor before the video ended.

Jenelle’s TikTok garnered over 5,000 likes and plenty of her followers headed to the comments to gush over her spectacular room with a view at the Harborside Hotel in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Jenelle’s fans are impressed with her waterfront hotel room with a view

“Omg I wish,” penned one of Jenelle’s fans while another noted that a “room with a view is always a must!”

“WOW!” commented another fan who was clearly impressed with Jenelle’s choice of venues, adding, “Adding this to my bucket list FOR SURE.”

Jenelle and David wed on September 23, 2017 but never celebrated with a honeymoon. Their trip to Maine serves as their “official” honeymoon, as Jenelle called it, where the couple has been adding plenty of adventures to their memories.

