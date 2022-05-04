Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans explains why she turned down Kail Lowry’s podcast, talks joining OnlyFans

Jenelle Evans opened up about declining Kail Lowry’s podcast invitation and joining OnlyFans. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans dished on the reason she declined Kail Lowry’s podcast invitation and whether she’ll join OnlyFans.

Jenelle’s history with Kail, her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, is full of plenty of ups and downs. In recent years, however, their relationship has been mostly on the outs.

Kail, who hosts three podcasts, recently invited Jenelle to be a guest on Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley. However, last month, Jenelle denied her request to come on the podcast.

Jenelle Evans explains why she declined Kail Lowry’s podcast invitation

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Jenelle’s fans were curious about her reasons for declining Kail’s offer.

“I wish you would’ve agreed to kails podcast! That would’ve been interesting,” wrote one of Jenelle’s 3 million Instagram followers.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star explained that she wants to control her own narrative: “That’s what she’s always wanted since I’ve left the show. I don’t want anyone using my name for their ratings anymore unless it’s for my own podcast or show.”

Earlier this year, Jenelle explained why she hates Kail so much and her explanation wasn’t that different from her reason for declining to appear on her podcast.

“Um, I will say I highly dislike her and the reason being is because, you know, she’s went behind my back and tried to steal deals from me, um, through different companies,” Jenelle said of Kail. “She has only tried to be my friend for her benefit and her benefit only, and I just feel like I know the type of person she is and that she’ll never change.”

Is Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans joining OnlyFans?

More questions poured in for Jenelle, with another one of her fans wondering if she’ll ever join OnlyFans.

“Will you ever be making anonlyfans or selling content other ways?” asked another follower.

Jenelle answered, “Maybe, but not for sexy pics. Only for real fan content. Can’t cancel me on there 😂.”

Since being fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019, Jenelle has tried her hand as a social media influencer, but without much luck. In addition, Jenelle was dropped by an athleisure clothing line just days before it launched, her collaborative GirlS**t podcast never got off the ground, and her JE Cosmetic line officially went out of business last summer.

Despite her struggle to find and secure work online like many of her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Jenelle still shares plenty of her personal life with her followers on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.