Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans’ ex Kieffer Delp arrested for retail theft, criminal conspiracy

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp has found himself in legal trouble once again.

It’s been years since Teen Mom 2 viewers were introduced to Kieffer during Jenelle’s time on the series. The former couple — notorious for their bad decisions, drug use, and run-ins with the law — dated from 2010 until 2012. They had an on-and-off romance for several years before ultimately ending their relationship in 2016.

Although Kieffer has been out of the public eye for several years, his name has turned up in headlines for various arrests.

Kieffer Delp, ex-boyfriend of Jenelle Evans arrested for retail theft, criminal conspiracy

No stranger to being arrested, Kieffer’s latest charge saw him picked up and charged with one count of misdemeanor theft and one count of criminal conspiracy. The arrest occurred on Saturday, June 11 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, where Delp resides.

Court records show that the charges were filed on June 16. According to In Touch Weekly, 32-year-old Delp’s conspiracy charge was ultimately dropped and it’s unclear whether or not Delp has entered a plea.

In 2018, Delp was arrested for operating a meth lab out of his former McKees Rock, Pennsylvania apartment. Several charges were listed and Delp offered to take a plea deal which included operating a methamphetamine lab and possession with intent to deliver, and risking a catastrophe. Delp’s plea deal meant he agreed to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional facility in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Kieffer was released in February 2020, only to be picked up again, this time for jumping bail for an outstanding warrant.

Jenelle and Kieffer’s relationship on Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 viewers watched as Jenelle and Kieffer spiraled into heavy drug use and lived out of Jenelle’s car during their time together. All the while, the duo caused Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, plenty of stress as she cared for Jenelle’s son Jace.

Following their split, Jenelle moved on with her now-husband David Eason. Jenelle and David wed in 2017 and share one biological child, their 5-year-old daughter, Ensley Jolie. Jenelle also shares her son, Jace, with her ex Andrew Lewis and her other son Kaiser with her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere in the near future, combining the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2.