Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans denies plastic surgery rumors after sharing sexy video

Jenelle Evans denied she had a Brazilian butt lift after twerking in a sexy video. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans, former Teen Mom 2 star, clapped back after a troll accused her of having plastic surgery on her butt.

The 29-year-old mom of three is well-known these days for sharing shameless videos of herself, often wearing skimpy bikinis and dancing for her fans.

This was the case on Thursday, September 30, when Jenelle took to her TikTok account to share a video of herself twerking for the camera.

In the video, Jenelle wore a ribbed white tank with cutoff denim shorts while she lipsynced to Honky Tonk Badonkadonk by Trace Adkins.

Jenelle captioned her video, “Can ya blame me? 🔥🍑 #GotItFromMyMama,” giving credit to her mom Barbara Evans, whom she claims is responsible for her rear end.

Troll accuses Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans of plastic surgery

Many of Jenelle’s followers commented on how much she’s grown and commended her confidence, but others didn’t show up in the comments to be kind.

One particular commenter accused Jenelle of having plastic surgery on her butt and wrote, “But mama didn’t give it to you… @therealdrmiami did.”

Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami, has performed Brazilian butt lifts on other Teen Mom 2 stars. Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus both had the procedure performed by the same surgeon.

Jenelle noticed the comment and took to TikTok later the same day to record yet another video, denying that Dr. Miami did any work to her bottom region.

Jenelle Evans responds to hater, shoots down plastic surgery rumors

The former Teen Mom 2 star admitted in the new video that she did visit Dr. Miami, but that it was for a consultation to have surgery on her chin.

Jenelle captioned her video response, “Reply to @thesaltyburnette I went to @drmiami before… and backed out 🤷🏻‍♀️ @easondavid.”

Jenelle included her husband, David Eason, in the video, who answered Jenelle’s questions from behind the camera, not showing his face.

“When I went to Dr. Miami in Florida, what did I go there for?” Jenelle asked David.

“Uh … your chin,” David answered.

David then went on to confirm that Dr. Miami “definitely did not” perform any surgery on Jenelle’s behind and told her followers they could even ask Dr. Miami, and he would deny it.

“Yeah, we didn’t even go there about my a**,” Jenelle added. “And I already had my boobs done, which everyone knows,” she admitted.

Despite her confidence in front of the camera, Jenelle frequently comes under fire for her appearance, especially on her TikTok videos.

Recently, Jenelle’s haters suggested she should put on shapewear under a dress she wore for her anniversary, and once again, she clapped back.

“I understand where you’re coming from, but, I’m like the realest b***h you’ll ever meet,” Jenelle told her critics.

Jenelle revealed that she likes to keep things as real as possible for her audiences and added, “So, if I did that, that would be fake. And I’m not gonna be fake. Be as real as possible for you guys.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.