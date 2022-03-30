Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans ‘denies’ Kail Lowry’s request to appear on her podcast

Jenelle Evans declined an invitation to appear on Kail Lowry’s podcast. Pic credit: MTV and Candace/YouTube

Kail Lowry extended an invitation to her former Teen Mom 2 castmate, Jenelle Evans, to appear on her podcast, but she declined.

Kail was recently in Dallas with her Coffee Convos podcast co-host, Lindsie Chrisley.

The duo recorded a video showing off their Texas excursions, which Kail posted to her TikTok.

Kail Lowry says Jenelle Evans ‘denied request’ to appear on her podcast

During one segment, while Kail and Lindsie were driving in the car, Kail told her friend and co-host, “Jenelle denied the request to come on the podcast.”

“She did?” Lindsie asked from the backseat.

Kail confirmed, “Yes, Alexa just told me right now.”

Kail didn’t specify on which podcast she asked Jenelle to be a guest. The 30-year-old reality TV star currently hosts three podcasts after launching her own podcast network, KILLR, symbolizing the first initials of her and her sons’ names.

In addition to Coffee Convos with Lindsie, Kail also co-hosts Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera and recently launched her third podcast, Barely Famous.

Kail and her former Teen Mom 2 castmate Jenelle don’t share a peaceful history, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jenelle declined Kail’s offer. Teen Mom 2 fans might remember the incident in 2018 when Jenelle set fire to Kail’s peace offering gift, as seen in the video shared by Jenelle below.

Teen Mom 2 former castmates’ tumultuous history

“Kail Lowry, for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show,” Jenelle wrote in the caption of the video. “You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean a** person when it came down to me.”

“You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s**t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s**t AGAIN!!!” Jenelle added in her message to Kail.

Earlier this year, Jenelle explained to her fans why she hates Kail, telling them during a YouTube Q&A, “Um, well, there’s many reasons why I hate her.”

“Um, I will say I highly dislike her and the reason being is because, you know, she’s went behind my back and tried to steal deals from me, um, through different companies,” Jenelle claimed. “

Jenelle added, “She has only tried to be my friend for her benefit and her benefit only. And I just feel like I know the type of person she is and that she’ll never change.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.