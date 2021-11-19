Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans awaits test results — finds suspicious freckle, breaks out in mysterious rash

Jenelle Evans had a suspicious mole removed and broke out in a mysterious rash and asked her fans for advice while she awaits testing. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans had another health scare recently involving a mysterious rash and a suspicious freckle.

Never one to shy away from sharing her personal issues, Jenelle often takes to social media to spill the tea on just about everything happening in her life.

The 29-year-old mom of three shared some pics to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and explained to her fans that she was having some skin issues.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has suspicious freckle removed

Jenelle issued a PSA of sorts to her followers when she reminded them to have their moles checked annually after finding one of hers was abnormal and needed to be removed.

“Daily reminder.. go get your moles checked yearly,” Jenelle told her Instagram followers.

Jenelle then shared a pic in another slide with a circle around the spot on her leg where she had the freckle removed.

Jenelle shared a pic of the location of her suspicious freckle and updated curious fans. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

“I don’t have any other pics but this was the ‘freckle’ removed due to asymmetry and half of it turned dark brown,” Jenelle said of the growth.

“And for those asking I’m still waiting for results,” Jenelle told her curious fans.

In another slide, Jenelle shared another skin issue she has been experiencing.

Jenelle Evans breaks out in mysterious chest rash

In the pic, Jenelle showed a close-up of her chest, covered in red, blister-like bumps that she said only appear after going in the sun.

“And for those asking why I got a check up. I’m wondering what this is. Only happens when I go in the sun and itchy,” Jenelle added.

Jenelle then explained to her fans what she was told by her doctors.

“I was suggested to wait until I break out then call to immediately get a biopsy. Haven’t had it done yet.”

She then asked her fans, “Anyone have suggestions?” and left a question box for her followers to leave their answers.

Jenelle shared a picture of her mysterious chest rash. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans’ health issues

Jenelle has been battling several health issues in recent months.

Back in April, Jenelle told her followers she was suffering from a rare spinal disorder. After months of testing, Jenelle was diagnosed with syringomyelia, which is the development of a cyst in the spinal cord called a syrinx.

Just one month later, Jenelle was spotted drinking a mixture of beer, wine, and shots and Teen Mom 2 viewers called her out for partying so soon after complaining about her health problems.

In June, Jenelle revealed an esophageal issue when critics accused her of looking high in a TikTok video. Jenelle claimed that she takes anxiety medication as part of her treatment, explaining her intoxicated appearance.

These days, Jenelle’s focus has been trying to find employment after her athleisure clothing line dropped her after her “haters” allegedly brought her blemished past to their attention.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.