Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin talks co-parenting with Kail Lowry, reveals his relationship status

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin opened up to his fans about his current dating life and how co-parenting is going with his ex-wife Kail Lowry.

Javi was married to Kail from 2012 to 2017 and they share one son together, Lincoln, 8.

Kail has a total of four sons that she shares between three baby daddies. She also shares son Isaac, 12, with Jo Rivera, and sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez. In addition to Lincoln, Javi also shares a three-year-old son, Eli, with his ex-fiancée, Lauren Comeau.

Javi is the only one of Kail’s exes whom she married, and many Teen Mom 2 fans often speculate about the former couple reigniting their romantic relationship.

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin reveals his relationship status

However, Javi recently confirmed the status of his dating life and spilled the tea on co-parenting with Kail.

During a recent Instagram Story, Javi answered some fan questions during a Q&A he titled “Ask away, let’s go!”

One question from a curious fan asked Javi, “Are you single?”

Javi replied with a shirtless selfie, sporting headphones, and a gold chain, and answered with a gif that read, “single pringle.”

Another question that Javi and Kail receive frequently from their fans is about their co-parenting relationship. The exes recently spent time together in Atlanta for one of Lincoln’s football tournaments, sparking rumors once again that they rekindled their romance.

However, judging from Javi’s answer to another fan question, he and Kail aren’t exactly on the best of terms.

Javi Marroquin reveals how co-parenting is going with Kail Lowry

“What’s your coparenting relationship at today [sic] with Kail? 😂😂 1-10,” asked another one of Javi’s followers, who wanted him to rate his co-parenting relationship on a scale from one to 10.

Javi included a pic with his answer from his and Kail’s trip to Atlanta with their son Lincoln, who donned his football uniform for the photo op.

Javi gave a concise answer, telling his fans, “-1!” and tagging Kail in the post.

Oftentimes, Kail jokes that co-parenting with Javi varies, depending on the day. Last year, Kail told her fans that of her three baby daddies, Javi is the easiest to co-parent with.

“We are finally in a place where we are able to separate personal issues and coparenting,” Kail told her fans in August 2021. “Nobody would’ve guessed he cussed me smooth out 20 mins prior,” Kail added.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.