Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin pokes fun at ex-wife Kail Lowry’s cooking skills, fans chime in

Javi Marroquin teased his ex-wife Kail Lowry about her cooking skills. Pic credit: MTV

Javi Marroquin recently had some fun teasing his ex-wife, Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry, about her about her cooking skills.

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 until 2017 and they share one son, 8-year-old Lincoln. Kail also shares three other sons between two other baby daddies and Javi shares another son with his former fiancée, Lauren Comeau.

Although Kail and Javi’s marriage didn’t last, Teen Mom 2 fans have often accused the exes of rekindling their romantic relationship.

On several occasions, Kail has addressed rumors of her and Javi getting back together, explaining that they spend a lot of time together because of their involvement in their son Lincoln’s sports activities.

Despite their tumultuous relationship history, Kail and Javi have proven that they can get along, especially recently.

Kail has been preparing to move into her new home, which has been under construction for nearly a year, and recently shared a post on Instagram of her gorgeous new kitchen.

“I can officially move in!” Kail captioned her post. “The snow may be stopping me this weekend but before we know it I’ll be cooking in this beautiful kitchen! Check out the tile from @lazermarble 🤩”

Most of Kail’s followers showed up in the comments to gush over her choice of backsplash, countertops, light fixtures, and appliances.

Some fellow cast members from the Teen Mom franchise commented on Kail’s new kitchen.

Devoin Austin from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom Family Reunion wrote, “That’s a thanksgiving island 🔥😅”

“Beautiful love❤️,” wrote Amber Portwood from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom Family Reunion joked, “Just let me know which room is mine 😂😂😂 #congrats !!”

Kail Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin pokes fun at her cooking skills

However, one of Kail’s commenters, her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, felt her kitchen post was the perfect opportunity to drag her cooking skills.

“Ground beef and calling it ‘taco night’ ain’t cooking 😂😭,” Javi joked.

One of Kail’s followers responded to Javi’s comment and told him, “@javim9 make her some legit ones then. 😂”

Kail caught wind of the exchange between Javi and her fan and chimed in.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

“@juliamd017 he microwaves his cereal. Don’t listen to him,” Kail playfully told her follower.

Later in her Instagram Stories, Kail got her and Javi’s son Lincoln involved in the discussion about her cooking. Kail hosted a “Linc Q&A” with her fans who directed some questions towards Lincoln.

One question asked, “Who is the better cook – your mom or dad?”

Lincoln read the question out loud, paused for a brief second, then answered, “My mom.”

“Thank you,” Kail replied.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.