Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline slammed for promoting low-paying job

Jade Cline came under fire by her fans for sharing a job that pays less than $8 per hour. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Jade Cline for promoting a job that pays less than $8 per hour.

Jade’s family works in the restaurant industry. Viewers might remember that she and her baby daddy Sean Austin worked at her grandmother’s restaurant.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline shares job opportunity

Now, Jade’s grandmother is managing a Denny’s restaurant in Indiana and she’s in dire need of more staff. What better way to get free advertising than to use your granddaughter’s Instagram page, right?

Jade took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 9 to share a screenshot of a Google search for the Denny’s her grandmother manages, showing its location in Whiteland, Indiana.

Along with the pic, Jade told her followers, “Hey guys , Denny’s in whiteland is hiring all positions! Servers make $7.50 hour plus tips.”

“Hiring on site ! Give them a call or come in and fill out an application! My grandma is the manager there and really needs more staff!” She added

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Rather than responses from her followers who were interested in applying for the job, Jade was met with fans asking why the pay rate was so low.

Jade Cline’s followers felt the job’s pay was too low

“$7.50 omg 😳 that’s nothing,” commented one of Jade’s followers about the server position’s pay rate.

Plenty more followers were shocked at the $7.50 pay rate. One commented, “At 7.50? Yeah okay.”

“7.50/hr???????? 😮” asked another fan.

More of Jade’s followers continued to comment. “$7.50 how does anyone live on that[?]” read another comment.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Another follower wrote, “The rent better only be $300 with wages like that😮”

One of Jade’s followers left a comment, trying to let the others know that not everyone’s cost of living is the same.

“For some people it may not be enough[,] for others it’s decent pay. Long story short they need staff it’s either apply, spread the word or move along,” their comment read.

Most employees working in the service industry rely mostly on tips to earn income. Many of Jade’s followers also mentioned that when they were servers, they made much less than $7.50 per hour.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Lately, Jade has been trying to connect more with her fans, so it makes sense that she would try to help them out by sharing a job opportunity near her.

Jade connected recently with her fans during an Instagram Story Q&A when she related to them when it came to breaking cycles within a family.

Jade told her fans, “I’ve been trying to break a lot of cycles in my life and as a parent, it’s really hard but consistency is key.”

“None of us are perfect moms,” Jade added. “But recognizing that you want to be better is what counts!”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.