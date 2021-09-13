Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline seemingly mocks baby daddy Sean Austin’s new girlfriend, says it’s ‘just for jokes’

Jade Cline claims she was joking when she mocked her baby daddy Sean Austin. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline threw a jab at her baby daddy, Sean Austin, but later told her fans that it was “just for jokes.”

Jade and Sean have a rocky history that Teen Mom 2 viewers have watched play out on the show.

The hot-and-cold couple argues frequently and has broken up and gotten back together more times than fans can count.

Was Jade Cline throwing shade at Sean Austin?

Jade took to her TikTok account to make a video that seemingly threw shade at Sean, insinuating that he is with a new girlfriend who is a pushover.

Set to the song DaMnNNn by Alex Renee, Jade lip-synced the lyrics, “Damn, you did that?” as she put her hands behind her head and looked around the room.

Jade added a caption that read, “When your ex gets with a chick that is submissive and [lets] him walk all over her,” before the caption changed to read, “Lemme mind my business lol[.]”

Some of Jade’s followers assumed the video was about Sean and took to her comment section to find out what she was getting at.

One of Jade’s followers asked her, “Sean got a girl?”

“Lmao nah,” Jade responded.

Jade claimed the video wasn’t about Sean, ‘just for jokes’

A day later, Jade wrote a comment after she apparently received a lot of messages and comments asking if the video was directed at Sean.

“This is not about Sean lmao y’all chill. Just for jokes 😅” Jade wrote in the comments section.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/TikTok

Jade and Sean’s relationship troubles were at the forefront of her storyline last season on Teen Mom 2, along with her recovery from her Brazilian butt lift surgery.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Sean proposed to Jade (off-camera), but Jade declined his proposal and said that a ring won’t fix their problems.

After witnessing their toxic relationship on the show, Teen Mom 2 viewers felt that Jade only “puts up with” Sean because she’s afraid of being alone and needs his help with their daughter, Kloie, 3.

A lot of Jade and Sean’s arguments stemmed from disciplining Kloie, and Teen Mom 2 fans said their parenting approach was “hard to watch” at times.

Jade and Sean exacerbated their parenting issues by making each other feel resentful for their roles — Jade was tired from working outside the home full-time, while Sean was exhausted from caring for Kloie all day and not being able to work.

Last month, Jade opened up about her and Sean co-parenting together and told her fans, “A lot of things have happened and things are different right now,” but she didn’t delve into any details.

Given their history, it wouldn’t surprise many Teen Mom 2 fans, either way, to find out that Jade and Sean were together or still broken up.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.