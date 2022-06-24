Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline says boyfriend Sean Austin will celebrate a year of sobriety soon

Sean is approaching one year of sobriety, says Jade. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 shared that her on-again boyfriend/baby daddy Sean Austin will soon celebrate one year of sobriety.

Jade met Sean was she was in eighth grade, and the duo has shared a tumultuous relationship history that includes plenty of breaking up and making up.

The couple, who shares a 4-year-old daughter, Kloie Kenna, has been through a lot together, including Sean battling drug addiction. Sean checked himself into an inpatient rehab facility for intensive treatment last year.

At the time, Jade was filming for Teen Mom Family Reunion. Jade called Sean’s decision to check into rehab the “best decision he ever made.”

Teen Mom 2 star Sean Austin approaching one year of sobriety says Jade Cline

Now, it’s been nearly one year since Sean achieved sobriety, and Jade praised his efforts recently on her Instagram Stories.

During a Q&A session with her “lovely’s,” one of Jade’s 651k Instagram followers asked the reality TV star, “How long has Sean been sober?”

Jade was happy to report, “Since first week of august 2021! He’s coming up on on year of sobriety!”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Sean’s stint in rehab played out last season on Teen Mom 2. During his four months away from his family in the Texas facility, Jade and Kloie paid him a visit, as viewers watched during Season 11.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

However, Sean getting sober left Jade wondering how he would fit into her life after seeking treatment. With a new house, a new business, and a daughter to care for, Jade was feeling overwhelmed.

“Sean’s coming home in a week. And on top of the construction at the house, I’m also opening a new salon space. So there’s a lot going on,” she admitted.

Some Teen Mom 2 viewers felt that Jade made Sean’s recovery about herself, though, when she mentioned that she missed having him around to help.

“I’m ready for him to come home. I know it would be a lot easier on me too cuz I’ve been used to doing so much,” Jade said last season. “It’ll be really nice to be able to share parenting, you know, 50/50.”

Sean and Jade’s relationship since rehab

Now that Sean is home and is adjusting to sober living, he’s looking forward to giving Kloie what he didn’t receive from his father as a child: his time and attention.

Sean admitted that his favorite part about being a father is “The fact that I get the chance to give my daughter something I never had. My dad was never in the picture.”

Now that Sean is enjoying a new, sober outlook on life, he, Jade, and Kloie are happier than they’ve ever been.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.