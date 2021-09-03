Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline is starting construction on her new salon, says ‘I’m so excited for this next step’

Jade Cline is opening her own salon. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline announced that she is starting construction on her own salon, and the Teen Mom 2 star says she’s “beyond grateful.”

The 24-year-old licensed cosmetologist shared her exciting news on Thursday, September 2.

Jade took to her Instagram Stories and Feed to make the announcement, both on her personal account and her business account, Hair Slayed by Jade.

Jade told her fans that she’s beginning construction on the salon in November, and that it should be up and running by December.

Jade Cline constructing a new salon to open in December

On her Hair Slayed by Jade Instagram account, Jade wrote, “SURPRISE! NEW SALON COMING SOON!”

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me and all the people that will continue to support my journey! We begin construction the first week of November and the grand opening should be mid December!”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“I have booth rent available! I am taking resumes right now for booth rent. Location is in Greenwood IN! If you are interested in renting a booth please dm me for more details!”

Jade currently operates a small salon loft by herself and is excited to be expanding and adding more clientele.

“I want amazing passion people working around me so I will be very selective! Thank you! More details coming soon! Can’t wait to share the construction process with you guys!”

Jade included a video on her feed where she thanked her clients, people who have followed and shared her work, people who have supported her business, and the ones who have followed her journey since she was in beauty school.

Jade Cline is ‘so excited for this next step’

Jade told her fans on her personal Instagram page, “FINALLY HAPPENING! My new salon in the making!! Thank you to all the people that have supported my journey in the world of beauty!”

“I’m so excited for this next step! I’ll be posting the renovation process! Stay tuned! Dm my page or hair page for inquires on booth rent at my new salon in Greenwood!” Jade wrote.

Jade’s storyline became a hot topic last season on Teen Mom 2 when she underwent a painful Brazilian butt lift and 360° liposuction.

Since having her cosmetic work done, Jade has showed off her new and improved body every chance she gets on social media, and recently debuted a new platinum blonde hair color.

Although ratings for Teen Mom 2 reached an all-time low last season, Jade showed her fans that she was filming for a new season with her castmate and BFF Briana DeJesus, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

Although Jade will be joining the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast for a new season, she recently admitted that she’s thought about walking away from the franchise.

When a fan asked Jade if she’d ever considered quitting Teen Mom 2, she answered, “Yes of course,” and added, “Having cameras around during your low points can really suck lol.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.