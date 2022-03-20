Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline defends not taking her daughter to the dentist earlier after backlash

Jade Cline clapped back at critics who bashed her for not taking her daughter Kloie to the dentist earlier in life. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline found herself on the defensive after critics slammed her for not taking her daughter Kloie to the dentist sooner.

During last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade took her 4-year-old daughter Kloie to an emergency dentist when she discovered she was suffering from a severe toothache.

Kloie wasn’t able to sit still for the dentist to numb her, so Jade had to reschedule her with a pediatric dentist the next day. Apparently, Kloie had a cavity so large that the nerve was exposed, causing her severe pain.

After watching the episode, some Teen Mom 2 viewers took to social media where they bashed Jade for waiting until Kloie was in severe pain to have her seen by a dentist.

Jade said during the episode that it was Kloie’s first time visiting a dentist. According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, a children’s “first visit to a pediatric dentist should be when their first tooth comes in or no later than age one.”

On Twitter, one of Jade’s critics wrote, “I’m confused Kloie has NEVER been to the dentist and she’s like 3 yrs old?” along with a GIF of a confused-looking woman trying to solve a math equation.

I’m confused Kloie has NEVER been to the dentist and she’s like 3 yrs old? #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/pRocvowqXK — Cole (@nichole61322115) March 16, 2022

Another one of Jade’s critics took to Twitter to write, “Kloie has an exposed nerve, which means this dental issue has been going on for a LONG time. I know that baby is in pain. Poor thing. Jade has to do better.”

Kloie has an exposed nerve, which means this dental issue has been going on for a LONG time. I know that baby is in pain. Poor thing. Jade has to do better. #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/lxddy6Mx5X — Cole (@nichole61322115) March 16, 2022

Jade defends her parenting, says Kloie is ‘happy and healthy’

After seeing some of the criticism she received regarding Kloie’s dental care, Jade took to Twitter to share a statement aimed at her critics.

“So as soon as she had a tooth problem I took her to a dentist that could get her in immediately,” Jade tweeted. “Seriously don’t act like my child is not getting the care she needs. She happy and healthy. ❤”

During the time the episode was being filmed last summer, Jade took to Twitter to tell her fans that she was having a “mental breakdown” having to watch Kloie be sedated.

“Having a whole mental breakdown. Watching your child be sedated is the scariest s**t. Literally sick,” Jade told her fans. “I just want my baby back in my arms right now.”

Jade shares Kloie with her baby daddy Sean Austin. Jade and Sean share a hot and cold relationship history, but have recently reconciled after Sean underwent an intensive stint at rehab for his drug addiction.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.