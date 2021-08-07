Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline clears up the ‘confusion’ over awkwardly-posed pic

Jade Cline cleared the air for her fans who were confused by a pic she shared. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 had some explaining to do when her fans viewed her latest pic as confusing and awkwardly posed.

Jade has been showing off her new and improved figure since her Brazilian butt lift surgery earlier this year.

The elective cosmetic surgery was Jade’s main storyline this season on Teen Mom 2, especially her recovery.

Jade Cline shares ‘confusing’ pic

In one of her latest pics on Instagram, Jade showed off her physique in some great lighting, sporting a skin-tight black dress, long, wavy hair, and hot pink eyeshadow and lipstick.

The 24-year-old mom of one stood in front of an ivy backdrop as she turned slightly to face the camera and smiled with a closed mouth.

Jade’s dress had cut-outs on the sides, and between the shadows and the way she was positioned at an angle, it was hard for her fans to tell which body part was where.

Jade received a lot of comments from fans, stating they were confused and weren’t sure what they were looking at.

“It bothers me so much that i can’t figure out the pose,” wrote one of Jade’s followers on the post.

Another one of Jade’s fans commented, “Ok I had to stare at this way too long to understand what was going on [cry laughing emoji] the angle is all weird.”

Jade’s fans were confused by the shadows and angles in her pic. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade explains pic to her fans

Jade read the comments and came back a day later to her post to add some clarification in the comments section.

“Y’all funny asf. I’m standing at a side angle and my dress is out on the sides, then the shadow is basically covering my front area. I don’t see the confusion? Lol,” Jade wrote to her fans of the confusing pic.

Last month, Jade’s fans (and some critics) called another one of her body-baring pics “awkward.” The pic looked to be professionally done, but Jade’s body language looked uncomfortable to her followers.

Jade tried to clear up confusion over her pic. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade’s surgery was a major storyline on Teen Mom 2 this season

Jade admitted that she thought she was going to die after her surgery if it hadn’t been for the help of Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF, Briana DeJesus, who swooped in to help.

Jade’s parents disappeared for over three hours while supposedly trying to fill her prescription for pain meds. Meanwhile, Jade was back at home, suffering from excruciating pain after surgery.

On the Teen Mom 2 reunion episode, Jade refused to sit with her mom, Christy, on stage because of what transpired.

Jade said of her mom, Christy, “I mean it’s been heart-wrenching. I mean, every day I miss my mom. I wanna talk to my mom.”

The 24-year-old admitted, “I just want her to be better and I can’t continue to watch her deplete and destroy herself. I can’t sit back and watch it anymore.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.