Teen Mom 2: Is Javi Gonzalez already with someone else after his breakup with Briana DeJesus?

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is a single woman after confirming her split from her fiance, Javi Gonzalez, but has Javi already moved on with a new woman?

In May 2020, Briana announced that she and Javi — not to be confused with Javi Marroquin, whom she once dated — had gotten engaged.

Shortly after, Javi was making his Teen Mom 2 debut when he made his “little grand entrance” on the show and Briana introduced her then-boyfriend to MTV audiences.

Since then, the couple has sparked breakup rumors on several occasions. Briana got her fans talking when she was spotted without her engagement ring in June. Briana assured her fans that her ring was just at the jewelry shop, where it was being upgraded.

The former couple also raised eyebrows when they scrubbed each other from their social media profiles and unfollowed each other.

After Briana omitted Javi from her list of things for which she was thankful, she sparked breakup rumors once again. But Briana quickly shot down the rumors, and told her fans that she and Javi weren’t broken up.

Just two weeks later, Briana confirmed that she indeed split from Javi, telling her fans that she’s “single.”

Briana DeJesus implies Javi Gonzalez has moved on with someone else

Since news of their split, Briana and Javi have both been taking questions from fans and critics on their Instagram Stories.

One of Briana’s fans was curious whether she and Javi might ever reconcile their relationship and asked the MTV star, “Any hope on getting back together? [Y’all] were cute together. How you gonna let someone else have him[?]”

Briana took a shot at her ex-fiance with her reply. “Someone else probably already does 😅 but that’s okay,” Briana answered.

She added, “If it’s meant to be, it’ll be! But right now is not the right time. Also this is the last time I’ll be answering questions about him or the situation ❤ thanks guys for the support, love y’all!”

Javi blamed different ‘frequencies’ and ‘principles’ for his split from Briana

Javi took to his own Instagram Stories to answer a question from a fan asking, “What happened between you and Briana?”

The Florida-based tattoo artist answered, “Different frequencies[.] Different principles[.] No hard feelings just not for me[.]”

Briana introduced Javi to the Teen Mom 2 world

When Briana first talked about Javi publicly, she revealed that he prefers to stay out of the limelight. “He’s still very shy and he doesn’t really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can,” Briana told E! Online.

“I’m navigating and I’m trying and I hope he’s the one. He’s so nice. I’ve never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much,” Briana added at the time.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Briana also considered having more kids with Javi. She neither confirmed nor denied wanting to have children with Javi, but when asked about it, her response was, “Maybe.”

Briana already shares two daughters, Nova and Stella, with baby daddies Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez. Briana and Javi don’t share any children together.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.