Teen Mom 2: Here’s why people think Kail Lowry’s athletic wear idea is petty

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry recently teased a line of athletic wear and her critics felt her idea was petty.

Kail recently started back at the gym, as Monsters & Critics recently reported.

After getting off track for several months, Kail told her fans that she had returned to the gym and was ready to get slimmer and more fit before she turns 30 in March.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry teases launching an athleisure line

In a recent Instagram Story, Kail talked about her inspiration to start a line of athletic wear amid her renewed fitness journey.

“If I get fit – I’m going to get fit – when I get fit, would you guys want to see maybe like, a workout line? Like, athletic wear, that’s what I mean.”

Pitching her idea as “Athletic Wear by Kail,” or something along those lines, Kail then left a question box for her fans to vote either “yes” or “no.”

Teen Mom Chatter shared the clip on their Instagram Feed and other Teen Mom 2 fans discussed Kail’s motive for thinking of launching a line of athleisure wear.

According to Teen Mom Chatter’s caption on the video, Kail might be thinking of launching a line of workout clothes as a shot at her former castmate, Jenelle Evans.

Teen Mom 2 fans might remember that Jenelle was recently dropped by an athleisure line of clothing just days before it was scheduled to drop, then went on a tearful rant, blaming her haters for causing her to lose the job.

Teen Mom Chatter’s Instagram caption read, “Okay, serious question, how many people watched this in #KailLowry story and immediately thought about how mad #JenelleEvans would be since her athletic wear line was cancelled a month or so ago?”

“Was this a low key shot at #JenelleEason… for Kail, her foe, to succeed with a line that was taken away from her? I mean, Jenelle cried… UGLY CRIED…about it on tiktok.”

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry’s athleisure line is petty

Teen Mom 2 fans spoke up in the comments felt as though Kail was being petty and only trying to get in a stab at Jenelle.

“Kail is so petty,” one critic commented. “I’m here for it though in this situation. 😂 Not that I would buy it- I don’t buy anything of the moms ever 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Another wrote, “I didn’t even think about Jenelle when I watched it lol but she would def be on a rampage making tiktoks about how pissed she is and how kail copied her.”

Another Teen Mom 2 fan commented, “Jenelle will say 🥬 is clout chasing, and be ticked if 🥬 succeeds.”

Kail recently admitted that she hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in several months and admittedly took a pay cut.

It seems as though Kail is trying to find other ways to add to her income and with her renewed interest in health and fitness, it could be a smart business move for her.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.