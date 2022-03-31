Teen Mom 2: Here’s why Jenelle Evans is ‘taking a break’ from one particular social media platform

Jenelle Evans blamed “bullying” for quitting one of her social media apps. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Eason says she’s ready to hang it up on one particular social media platform.

Since her time ended on Teen Mom 2 in 2019, Jenelle has been sharing her personal life with her fans (and critics) on social media.

Jenelle often posts videos on her YouTube page, Instagram, and TikTok.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans explains why she’s ‘taking a break’ from one particular social media platform

But recently, the former reality TV star told her followers that she’s fed up with the comments she receives online and threatened to quit posting on TikTok, in particular.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Jenelle told her 2.9 million Instagram followers, “@tiktok the bullying is real .. you should set controls like Instagram and YouTube 🤷🏻‍♀️”

“Taking a break from the app,” she added.

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle has been posting a lot on TikTok lately, but recently has turned off commenting on her videos.

She recently recorded a video on the platform, calling out other TikTokers “mentioning her for clout.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle plagued with health issues amid online ‘bullying’

Jenelle’s promise to stop recording on TikTok comes amid her plethora of health issues. The mom of three recently shared a video of herself shaking and struggling to breathe after letting her fans that she spent “all day” in the hospital.

Despite telling her fans that she was officially diagnosed with fibromyalgia, Jenelle has since been plagued with more troubling symptoms.

During her stay in the hospital, Jenelle said she tested positive for “2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system,” which she told her fans is often indicative of myasthenia gravis.

Myasthenia gravis is a “chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles.”

Amid her onslaught of health issues, Jenelle says she’s been battling internet trolls which have caused her to become depressed.

“Gotta love when people want to bring up old drama and send everyone to my account flooding my page with hateful comments on TikTok,” Jenelle told her fans on March 22.

She added, “I’m so exhausted with BS I want peace, love, and supportive friends. Now the depression has kicked in, perfect.”

Although Jenelle is taking a hiatus from TikTok, her Instagram account is still active with clickbait articles being shared on her behalf in her Stories.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.