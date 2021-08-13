Teen Mom 2: Here’s proof that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were recently hanging out

Kail Lowry isn’t hiding the fact she’s hanging out with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry isn’t hiding the fact that she’s been spending more time with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin lately and there’s a pic to prove it.

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 until 2017 and they share one son together, Lincoln, 9.

Since their breakup, Javi and Kail have had a rollercoaster relationship, including hookups and proposed hookups — how could Teen Mom 2 fans forget the Wawa parking lot incident?

Kail went on to have two more children, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with a different baby daddy, Chris Lopez. Javi moved on, too, with his now-ex-fiance Lauren Comeau and the former couple shares one son, Eli, 2.

Kail Lowry isn’t hiding that she’s spending more time with Javi Marroquin

But Kail has admitted that her feelings for Javi are different than of her other two baby daddies and she isn’t shy about letting people know it.

Kail shared a video in her Instagram Stories this week that had some Teen Mom 2 fans wondering just how serious things are between Kail and Javi.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail was sharing a song that came on in her car, and some eagle-eyed fans noticed the words “Javi’s iPhone” seen on the screen. Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared the pic on their page.

Business or pleasure for the Teen Mom 2 stars?

Although Kail isn’t hiding that she’s spending time with Javi lately, it could be a mix of business and pleasure. Javi and Kail recently went into business together, offering youth sports camps across the country. They also travel frequently for their son Lincoln’s football games.

Kail also shared that Javi “came through hard” for her while she vacationed in the Dominican Republic last month. Kail’s son Creed needed stitches and Javi was able to translate between Kail and the Spanish-speaking doctors and nurses.

After Javi’s ex-fiance Lauren Comeau allegedly “punched and kicked him” during Eli’s drop-off, Kail and Javi teamed up against Lauren, spewing insults at her via an Instagram Live. Kail even told her fans that she would vacation with Javi, since co-parenting is going well between them.

Not everyone believes that Kail and Javi’s time spent together is authentic, though. Some Teen Mom 2 fans speculated that Javi is using Kail because he’s “thirsty” to get back on the show. And some fans felt that Kail is just using Javi to boost Teen Mom 2’s “shockingly low” ratings.

Whether Kail and Javi are an item again remains to be seen, but Kail hasn’t ruled out rekindling their romance. Kail admitted, “I won’t say that we will never get back together because I feel like ‘never say never,’ but I do really like where we’re at right now.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.