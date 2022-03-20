Teen Mom 2 feud: Kail Lowry’s BFF comes to her defense, calls out Javi and Chris for ‘abuse’

Kail Lowry’s BFF came to her defense and called out her exes Chris and Javi for their “abusive” behavior towards her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry found support in her BFF recently who called out her exes Chris Lopez and Javi Marroquin for their “abusive” behavior towards her.

Kail is at the center of multiple feuds between her Teen Mom 2 castmates and baby daddies.

Kail and Briana DeJesus’ feud has been ongoing since 2017 after Briana dated Javi. Recently, Javi has found himself at the center of Kail and Briana’s squabble after Kail leaked texts between himself and Briana.

Kail and her third baby daddy, Chris, historically have had a hot-and-cold relationship that has remained rocky in recent months, as far as co-parenting is concerned.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry’s BFF comes to her defense

Despite all of the chaos surrounding her, Kail can take solace in knowing that at least one of her close friends has her back, and wasn’t afraid to let everyone know it publicly.

Kail’s friend Bone Estrada — who has made several appearances on the show throughout the years as well as on Kail’s social media — shared a lengthy message on her Instagram Stories, painting Kail’s side of the story when it comes to Javi and Chris.

“Anyone that knows @kaillowry knows she loves hard,” Bone’s message read. “The amount of abuse she has endured from her bd’s would f**k anyone up.”

Kail’s BFF bashes Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez for ‘abuse’

Next, Bone accused Javi and Chris of abusing Kail, although she didn’t specify in what way. She wrote, “The things I have heard Javi say to her…..I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. The things Chris has done…..unspeakable.”

Bone continued to call out Kail’s critics who have placed blame on her and reminded her followers that women should support other women and “hold abusers accountable.”

Kail’s BFF then praised her for being a true friend with a good heart before personally attacking Javi. According to Bone, she has some receipts in her back pocket that could potentially affect his co-parenting relationship with his other baby mama, Lauren Comeau.

“And Javi…..please don’t ever speak about these kids after what you said about your own….. @lauren3elizabeth let me know if you’d like to know what he said.”

She ended her message with another threat for Javi, “I better never hear that you’re talking about these kids again. Next time I’ll solve this problem with some f***ing violence.”

Interestingly, Bone was one of the friends who Kail recently unfollowed on Instagram amid all of her feuds.

