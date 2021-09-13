Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry has been coming for Chris Lopez ever since he joined the cast

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry has been hurling more insults towards Chris Lopez ever since he signed a contract with MTV. Pic credit: MTV

Ever since Chris Lopez signed a contract with MTV, fans of Teen Mom 2 feel that Kail Lowry has been coming for him extra hard.

Kail and Chris have a rocky past that they just can’t seem to overcome and lately, they’ve been feuding more than ever.

Reports surfaced in August that Chris signed a contract to appear as a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2, and Kail was allegedly “very upset” about the news.

However, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail claimed that she wasn’t upset about Chris signing on with MTV, saying, “I’m not upset about anything. And I can’t be upset about something and quoted about something that I had no idea about.”

Although Kail claimed she wasn’t upset to hear that Chris would be joining her as a fellow castmate on Teen Mom 2, it seems she has been hurling insults Chris’s way even more since then.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry is calling out Chris Lopez more since he signed with MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit to discuss Kail and several pointed out that they noticed she’s been coming for Chris extra hard these days since discovering he signed on with MTV.

Kail corrects Chris on her pronouns. from TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 In the Reddit thread, which discussed Kail addressing Chris using the wrong pronouns for her, some Teen Mom 2 fans got off topic a bit when they brought up that Kail has been calling out Chris a lot more lately.

“Have you noticed how ever since it was announced that Chris is joining Teen mom that she’s calling him out a lot more on social media? Like saying he’s fat shaming her and not respecting her pronouns,” wrote one Reddit user on the thread.

They continued, “she’s sooo freaked out by one of her exs joining the show that she’s trying to get him cancelled I swear[.]”

One of Kail’s most recent jabs at Chris happened when she shared a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and Chris, claiming that he fat-shamed her.

In the text exchange, Kail wrote, “Thank you so much for calling and doing that. I’m so proud of you. I’ll be there too so see you then 🙂”

Chris’s response to her text read, “You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks[.]”

Another Teen Mom 2 fan commented and agreed with the first Reddit user’s comment, writing, “Yep. She’s so used to being able to talk mad s**t (directly or indirectly) about almost anyone, without having to worry about them publicly telling their side of the story or saying anything that makes her look worse or call her out on being a liar.”

Will Chris Lopez air Kail Lowry’s dirty laundry on Teen Mom 2?

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 felt that Kail refusing to film certain personal life events last season backfired, and that trying to hide what really happened only got MTV closer to the source.

They wrote, “She’s also an idiot because her refusal to film her real life happenings has backfired tremendously and MTV has decided to cut out the middle man and go straight to the source to get the tea. Money talks honey and sometimes you just have to reap what you sow 💁🏻‍♀️”

“Chris is a deadbeat loser but he will read Kail for filth and I’m here for it!” they added.

Another fan of the show agreed, and brought up the fact that Chris could potentially steal the spotlight from his baby mama.

“Oh s**t, you’re definitely onto something- if she’s not careful he could bring up a lot about her and end up taking her entire time slot.”

“I agree. She wants him fired before he even starts,” wrote another Reddit user.

Interestingly, shortly after Kail discovered that Chris signed with MTV, she told her fans that she is not filming new episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 fans, however, feel that Kail didn’t quit filming, but is waiting for MTV to cut ties with Chris before she films any more segments for Teen Mom 2.

Kail sharing the fat-shaming text was the last straw for Chris, however. After the screenshot of their text conversation went public, Chris deactivated his Instagram account.

Although Chris stepped away from social media temporarily, he’s still talking about his and Kail’s feud on his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

Kail's "fat-shaming" text from Chris.

“Like, a lot of the drama is with my kids’ mom, and I’m at a point now, bro, like I’m tired. I’m like really, really tired,” Chris told his podcast co-host, Bread.

Chris admitted that he’ll “always have love” for Kail, and just wants to carry on without all of the drama.

Chris said, “It really hurt because I gonna always have love for this person, and it hurt me to even be fighting with this person. You feel me? It’s already a tough situation as it is. Let’s just try to get through this s**t as, you know, calmly and peacefully [as possible] at this point.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.