Teen Mom 2 fans think Chelsea Houska has ‘lost touch’ selling pricey, skimpy kits for new moms

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska’s latest business venture involves selling kits for new moms but her critics aren’t feeling it.

Chelsea recently plugged her New Mama Kits from her home design company, Aubree Says, which is named after her eldest daughter, Aubree.

The Teen Mom fan page, Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram, shared screenshots of Chelsea’s welcome kits for new moms, which arrive packaged in a box that says “Hey Mama, get ready for a cozy day.”

Inside the box, each kit includes one adult-sized beanie, one infant-sized beanie, a blanket, a newborn onesie, and a candle.

Chelsea’s asking price for the kits is $99 and includes free shipping, which most Teen Mom 2 fans felt was priced way too high.

Teen Mom 2 fans took to the post on Instagram to share their opinions on the kits and most of them agreed that Chelsea’s kits didn’t offer enough to justify the hefty price tag.

Critics slam Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska’s New Mama Kits, say she’s ‘lost touch’

One of Chelsea’s critics felt that her New Mama Kits were worth one-quarter of her asking price.

They commented, “No way maybe for 25 not 100 😂😂”

Another felt that Chelsea isn’t going to earn much income from the kits and commented, “She better go back to TM and get a check cus this ain’t it Sis lol”

One critic was shocked at the sparse amount of items included for the price and accused Chelsea of not reading the room.

“That’s all that’s there!! 😭 she’s lost touch,” the comment read.

“$99 for a new mama kit?” asked another one of Chelsea’s critics. “Which includes only a candle and a hat for the “new mama” and a hat, onsie and swaddle for baby? 🤔”

Chelsea Houska has come under fire before over pricey merchandise

This isn’t the first time Chelsea’s critics have accused her of selling overly priced merchandise.

In a recent collab with Lauriebelle’s fashion boutique, Chelsea promoted her line of plain, oversized tees priced at $32 each.

Critics said they “didn’t understand” why anyone would buy Chelsea’s “plain,” overpriced t-shirts.

Over the summer, Chelsea came under fire for her and her husband Cole DeBoer’s expensive diaper bag collection, which critics felt was too expensive and lacked quality for the price.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.