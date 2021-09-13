Teen Mom 2 fans think Briana DeJesus is ‘childish,’ would be ‘lost’ without her mom Roxanne

Teen Mom 2 fans think Briana DeJesus would be “lost” without her mom Roxanne. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans voted and they feel that Briana DeJesus isn’t capable of doing things on her own, calling her “childish” and saying that she would be “lost” without her mom.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 know that Briana is very family-oriented and has been living with her mom, Roxanne, and her sister, Brittany since she first appeared on the show.

Briana recently purchased (and paid off) a townhome in Orlando, Florida where she lives with Roxanne and Brittany, along with her two daughters, Nova and Stella.

Briana DeJesus’s mom Roxanne always has her back

Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Roxanne and Brittany have Briana’s back through thick and thin.

Brittany finished what her sister started during a now-infamous Teen Mom 2 reunion special that turned physical.

While Briana lunged at Kail Lowry on stage during the reunion and the two chased each other around the set, Brittany got a hold of Kail’s hair before security intervened and broke up the fight.

And who could forget the time Briana’s mom, Roxanne, lunged over a table at a restaurant to try to get at Briana’s baby daddy, Devoin, for not paying child support?

Now, Teen Mom 2 fans are talking and they think that Briana relies heavily on her mom Roxanne; so much so that they believe Briana would be “lost” without her.

Teen Mom 2 fans say Briana would be ‘lost’ without mom Roxanne

Teen Mom Tea on Instagram took a vote on their Stories and asked Teen Mom 2 fans to vote whether they agreed with the statement that read, “Briana [wants] to be an adult but [stays] being childish. Without her mom, she would be lost[.]”

An overwhelming 93% of Teen Mom Tea’s followers agreed with the claims.

Roxanne has been a huge part of Briana’s storyline from her first appearances on Teen Mom 2, helping her raise and support her daughters Nova and Stella.

Roxanne has also been a reliable supporter of her daughter, Briana, and sticks up for her every chance she gets. When Briana’s Teen Mom 2 castmate Kail Lowry filed a lawsuit against Briana for defamation, Roxanne tweeted, “Looks like someone is looking for a storyline.”

Briana recently confirmed that she ended her three-month-long engagement with her former fiance, Javi Gonzalez.

While Briana was still engaged, her fans were curious about what her and Javi’s living situation would be, given that she’s lived with her mom, Roxanne, for so long.

Briana told her followers in May 2021, “My original plan is still the same plan. Paid this home off for my momma and sister. Moving out soon to a new home ❤”

Briana had plans to move out of her home while still engaged to Javi Gonzalez. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Now that Briana and Javi are no longer together, it’s unclear whether Briana still intends to move out of the home she shares with Roxanne and Brittany.

Do you think Briana will stick to her plan and move into her own home? Or do you agree that Briana relies too much on her mom and would be “lost” without her?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.