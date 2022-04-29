Teen Mom 2 fans support Briana DeJesus following emotional bathroom scene

Briana DeJesus became emotional and broke down in the bathroom over Luis’ absence in Stella’s life and Teen Mom 2 fans supported her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus received an outpouring of support following this week’s episode when her baby daddy Luis Hernandez disappointed her once again.

Briana’s emotions got the best of her during the last episode of Teen Mom 2 when she realized that Luis would still be a deadbeat father to their daughter, 4-year-old Stella.

Luis Hernandez continues to ignore daughter Stella, brings Briana DeJesus to tears

After meeting up to talk in a parking lot with Luis – with cameras turned away from them because Luis didn’t want to be filmed – Briana returned home, where she and her mom Roxanne became upset thinking about Stella’s future without her biological father present in her life.

Briana excused herself at one point, where she closed herself in the bathroom and could be heard loudly weeping for Stella from outside the door.

Following the episode, Briana, as well as Teen Mom 2 viewers, took to Twitter to discuss the emotional episode.

Teen Mom 2 viewers empathize with Briana DeJesus

One Teen Mom 2 fan took to Twitter where they tagged Briana and told her, “@xobrianadej …. Damn… your tears were all of us. We love you.”

Briana quote-retweeted the tweet and told her fans, “Thanks guys . That day was so hard and it just all came crashing down at once. I love u guys tooo.”

Another one of Briana’s supporters tweeted, “Anytime briana starts crying, im crying.” Once again, Briana shared her fan’s tweet and added her own comment: “I’m a cry baby so guess we can cry together.”

The 27-year-old Florida resident also retweeted a tweet from a Teen Mom 2 viewer which read, “Your last scene was a gut punch. When both you and your mom were crying I had a few tears also….”

One of Briana’s supporters shared her pain as well and told her, “I felt your pain in this episode. I pray Stella knows how much she is loved without that sperm donor! Don’t ever let anyone say you’re a bad Mother cause that would be a stone face lie! I applaud you and pray for your strength.”

Because Luis has been mostly absent in Stella’s life, Briana has tried to force a relationship between the two. However, Teen Mom 2 viewers feel that it’s time Briana hangs up the notion that Luis will ever be a father to their daughter.

