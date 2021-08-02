Teen Mom 2 fans speculate Kail Lowry contracted COVID-19 on her vacation to the Dominican Republic

Did Kail Lowry contract COVID-19 on her Caribbean vacation? Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 fame is feeling under the weather, and some of her fans think she’s hiding a COVID-19 diagnosis that she contracted while on vacation.

Kail and her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed recently returned from a two-week-long vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Also joining Kail and the boys on the trip was Kail’s longtime Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF, Leah Messer.

Kail Lowry cancels son Creed’s birthday party due to illness

Kail has since returned to her home in Delaware, and on a recent Instagram live, Kail reported that she and her kids were sick, which meant she had to reschedule her youngest son Creed’s first birthday party.

Kail also shared a post on her Instagram feed including a video of Creed tearing into his cake. Kail told her followers, “This is NOT how I expected to spend @creedlowrylopez first birthday but as soon as we are all better we will reschedule the party & celebrate with everyone.”

“What a WILD ride this year was. Mello really completed our family 🤍⭐️ #1stDOWN July 30 😎🥳”

Among the symptoms that Kail described having during her Instagram live were loss of taste and smell and a headache that was “off the charts.”

Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared some clips of Kail’s Instagram live videos from over the weekend.

At one point, Kail went live with her ex-husband and baby daddy, Javi Marroquin, who asked Kail how she and the kids were doing and if they all stayed safe last weekend.

“Everyone’s staying healthy and not contracting Covid, I hope,” Kail said to Javi during the video. In another screenshot shared by Teen Mom Chatter, Kail showed a wellness basket brought to her by a friend that included water, elderberry gummies, Vitamin C gummies, cough and cold medicine, and hand sanitizer.

Is Kail Lowry hiding that she contracted COVID-19?

The caption on the post by Teen Mom Chatter read, “Is this #KailLowry way of saying that she has Covid? And #javimarroquin sounds stuffy as well 🤔 If it is covid, I hope everyone makes a full recovery with zero complications[.]”

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on the post, and many of them felt that Kail contracted COVID-19, but didn’t come out and admit it.

“She has covid. She’s not feeling well, headache, no smell, no taste, had to reschedule for the birthday party etc,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 fan on the post.

“She said it on her IG story they she had no taste or smell so I’m assuming it’s Covid. Also, I remember Vee posting about home remedies so maybe they all caught it,” said another fan on the post.

Kail’s Dominican Republic trip won’t appear on Teen Mom 2

Kail told her followers that MTV cameras weren’t able to follow along and film her Caribbean vacation, ironically due to COVID-19 and other complications. Kail told her fans when asked if her vacation would appear on Teen Mom 2, “No 😭 They couldn’t make it happen between international travel & COVID for this trip.”

Kail also shot down rumors that her baby daddy Chris Lopez joined her and the kids in the Dominican Republic. When asked by a fan if Chris was with her in the Caribbean, she simply answered, “Hell no.”

It’s unclear whether Kail and her boys contracted COVID-19 or if they’re experiencing another virus with similar symptoms. Although Kail complained about her ailments, she and her boys looked to be in good spirits as they recover from their illness.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.