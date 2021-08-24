Teen Mom 2 fans slam Kail Lowry for her ‘self-obsessed’ podcast behavior

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry’s behavior is “self-obsessed” on her podcast. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t impressed with Kail Lowry’s podcast, and they think her behavior is “self-obsessed.”

Kail co-hosts two podcasts: Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley and Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera.

Recently, the MTV star took to her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for listening to her Coffee Convos podcast during a Q&A.

One of Kail’s fans asked her, “Do you get mad at how TM2 portrays you? It’s so unfair. podcast shows real you! 🥰”

Kail told her followers, “I would be lying if I said it didn’t bother me. I’m just thankful y’all have given me another chance & listen to our podcast. 💕”

Do Teen Mom 2 fans listen to Kail Lowry’s podcast and what do they think?

One Teen Mom 2 fan took to Reddit to start a thread that talked about Kail’s Instagram post, including a screenshot of her Instagram Story.

They called it “Who listens ? Is it true? Will I fall in love with the “real” Kale if I listen?🥰 PS who else thinks she wrote this question herself?”

More Teen Mom 2 fans commented on the thread, and several who have listened to Coffee Convos voiced their opinions about Kail’s podcast.

Teen Mom 2 fans call Kail ‘self-absorbed,’ ‘self-centered’ and ‘self-obsessed’

One of Kail’s critics commented, “Eh shes a Starbucks-chugging, s**t-talking, loudmouthed Petty Betty and self absorbed elitist on TV too. The only thing to love about the podcast is not having to look at her mug while she’s making an ass of herself[.]”

Echoing the title of the thread, another one of Kail’s critics noted that her behavior on the podcast isn’t much different than it is on Teen Mom 2.

They wrote, “The real Kail seems to be just as obnoxiously self-centered as the show one. Weird. 🤔”

Pic credit: u/DiligentPride2/Reddit

Another Teen Mom 2 fan admitted to trying to enjoy listening to Kail’s podcast, but wasn’t into her “self-obsessed” personality nor the sound of chewing on the mic.

“I’ve tried so hard to listen to the podcasts because I’m desperate for the tea and I just can not do it. She sounds so self obsessed on each one and the sound of people eating drives me crazy. How is it that I always pick the episodes where they’re eating???” the critic wrote.

Pic credit: u/DiligentPride2/Reddit

Will Kail Lowry host more podcasts?

As far as podcasts are concerned, although Kail already hosts two, she has hinted that she would be open to hosting more in the future.

Earlier this year, Kail hinted at a possible podcast project with her longtime BFF and Teen Mom 2 castmate, Leah Messer. The two were spotted recording together but have remained hush-hush on the project.

One of Kail’s baby daddies, Chris Lopez, also revealed that he and Kail discussed hosting a podcast together while they were on good terms.

Chris, who claims he’s “done speaking on” the feud between himself and Kail, was actually on board with the idea. He thought it would have helped the former couple with their co-parenting issues by forcing them to face them head-on.

“Say we had a beef, like now, you dead a** face-to-face say what the hell you gotta say,” Chris said of hosting a podcast with his baby mama. “That would have been a lit-a**podcast. That s**t would have been beneficial.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.