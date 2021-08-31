Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kail Lowry saying she’s not filming for the show

Kail Lowry recently admitted that she isn’t filming for Teen Mom 2 and fans of the show weighed in on it. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry announced recently that she isn’t filming for Teen Mom 2, and it has fans of the show talking about her presence on the show.

Recently, Kail’s ex and baby daddy Chris Lopez reportedly signed on with MTV to become a regular castmate on Teen Mom 2.

Sources reported that Kali was “very upset” about MTV’s decision to allow Chris on the show, saying that Kail felt “it was disrespectful of [MTV] to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years.”

Kail later responded to the allegations she was “very upset” and claimed, “I can’t be upset about something and quoted about something that I had no idea about.”

Kail Lowry says she’s not filming new episodes of Teen Mom 2

Then Kail got Teen Mom 2 fans talking about her possibly quitting when she said that she isn’t filming any new episodes for the show, shortly after news broke that Chris Lopez was joining MTV.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Kail was asked by a fan, “Are you filming new episodes for TM2[?]”

Kail simply responded, “I am not.”

Now, Teen Mom 2 fans have weighed in about Kail not filming for the show. Teen Mom Tea on Instagram shared a screenshot of Kail’s statement about not filming and fans and critics reacted.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kail Lowry not filming

“No one is surprised by her level of pettiness,” wrote one fan of the show about Kail not filming.

Another one of Kail’s critics thought she quit filming for Teen Mom 2 after hearing that Chris Lopez signed on with the show.

They wrote, “So she [sic] say [she] didn’t care that they hired him, now she’s not filming. She has victim complex and needs to grow up[.]”

Another fan of the show thought that Kail was being “difficult” and should be fired for not filming.

“When they become this difficult they should be fired. Point period blank,” the commenter wrote about Kail not filming.

Kail didn’t disclose why she wasn’t filming, leaving Teen Mom 2 fans speculating. Although most Teen Mom 2 fans seem to think Kail quit the show, it’s possible that she’s finished filming for the season.

Kail did have some supporters, however, and if the 29-year-old mom of four did in fact stop filming for Teen Mom 2, some fans see why she would.

“Good Job Kail 👏🏾!! I would not film if I was you,” wrote one of Kail’s supporters.

They continued, “He initially said he didn’t want to be on camera , threaten to spit on the crew if they filmed him and he has stated many times he wants nothing to do with her but now he wants to get rich off of her?! Smh , he is such an opportunist!”

“Girl, get off that show and let him get a real job. You continue to do you, and build your brand for your babies,” Kail’s fan added.

Kail hints at filming less for next season of Teen Mom 2

Kail has hinted previously that she wasn’t filming as much for Teen Mom 2. Earlier this month, Kail responded to a fan who asked her when the new season was coming out and whether or not she was filming.

Kail answered, “I don’t know – I haven’t filmed in over a month.”

And when Kail vacationed in the Dominican Republic with her four sons and castmate Leah Messer, MTV’s cameras weren’t there to film.

“They couldn’t make it happen between international travel & COVID for this trip,” Kail explained of why her vacation wasn’t filmed for the show.

With dismal ratings last season, Teen Mom 2 fans questioned whether the show would return for a new season. But Kail’s castmates have shown that they’re filming for the show, promising fans a new season.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.