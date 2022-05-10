Teen Mom 2 fans react to Jenelle Evans joining OnlyFans, estimate her monthly earnings

Jenelle recently joined OnlyFans and her fans and critics had plenty to say about it. Pic credit: @thejenelleevanspodcast/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 fans had plenty of reactions to alum Jenelle Evans recently joining OnlyFans.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jenelle joined the NSFW platform amid her recent financial struggles.

Since being fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019, Jenelle has struggled to secure work. She’s tried her hand as a social media influencer to no avail.

After her JE Cosmetics line went out of business last year, Jenelle was dropped from an athleisure line just days before its launch, and she failed to get her two podcasts — GirlS**t and The Jenelle Evans Podcast — up and running.

Jenelle Evans’s monthly earnings since joining OnlyFans

Now, Jenelle is earning some cash by sharing private content to her subscribers on OnlyFans. One Teen Mom 2 viewer “took one for the team” and subscribed to Jenelle’s OnlyFans, then shared some information on Reddit.

Teen Mom Chatter 2 on Instagram shared screenshots from the Reddit thread. The Redditor revealed that Jenelle isn’t sharing anything provocative.

According to Instagram user @kittyjakers’s estimation, with at least 150 subscribers at the time of their post and with each paying $20 per month for their subscription, Jenelle is pulling in at least $3,000 per month on subscriptions alone. That doesn’t factor in the private photos she shares via DM, which cost around $7 per pic.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Jenelle joining OnlyFans

Teen Mom 2 viewers commented on the Instagram post, giving their two cents about Jenelle’s latest business venture.

One of Jenelle’s critics called her out for not offering anything extra that she doesn’t already offer on social media to her paying customers. “You see that amount of skin on her tiktok😂 oi vey this dang woman…” their comment read.

It continued, “So0o0o depressed, basically paralyzed, twerking on tiktok, and posting basic boring onlyphans content after shaming others for using the platform..okay, Hoenelley.”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter2/Instagram

“Desperate times calls for desperate measures🥴” read another comment.

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt that Jenelle and her husband David Eason need to get “real jobs” and commented, “😂😂😂 👏👏👏thank you!!! These j&d need a real job. They will do anything to actually not earn an honest buck.”

Also included in the Instagram post were screenshots from Jenelle’s Twitter from two years ago in which she denounced OnlyFans.

“Thank God I’m not on Only Fans,” Jenelle tweeted in September 2020. She added, “And the only reason why I make any comments about OF is because y’ll are being cheated out of money in my opinion.”

One of the comments was aimed at Jenelle’s past comments. It read, “Her comments didn’t age well at all. 😆”

Jenelle joining OnlyFans comes on the heels of her recording a video, claiming that “haters” formed a “hate campaign” against her aimed at costing her and her family income.

The Season 11 finale of Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday, May 10 on MTV.