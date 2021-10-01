Teen Mom 2 fans react to Briana DeJesus’ lupus update, says she’s ‘in denial,’ her body has ‘changed so much’

Briana DeJesus says she’s “in denial” about the changes her body has undergone since sharing her battle with Lupus. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus said she’s “in denial” about the changes to her body since she has been diagnosed with Lupus, and Teen Mom 2 fans reacted.

Briana has only been diagnosed with Lupus for a short time, but she’s already starting to feel the effects of the disease.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease, meaning the immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. Common symptoms of Lupus include fatigue, rashes, fevers, hair loss, muscle and joint pain, and a myriad of others.

Briana’s mother, Roxanne DeJesus, also suffers from Lupus.

Lupus has no cure and the only course of action is to treat the symptoms, but the treatments aren’t always effective.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus ‘in denial’ about body changes from Lupus

Now, Briana has shared that Lupus is already taking hold of her body and she’s struggling with accepting what it’s doing to her, physically.

Briana took to her Instagram Stories to share a message about her Lupus diagnosis, and Teen Mom Chatter shared it on their Instagram Feed.

The message read, “In just a quick few months my body has changed so much. (Health wise) I’ve been in such denial but I am not the same anymore. This sucks.”

Fans of Teen Mom 2 commented on the post and most of them felt empathy for Briana and showed their support for the mom of two.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Briana DeJesus’ Lupus update

“Prayers to her I know the struggle , these symptoms suck,” wrote Shen Williams, Bar Smith’s mother.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan made light of Briana’s health issues and blamed her symptoms on her multiple plastic surgeries.

“She had 3 Surgeries of course her body has changed,” they wrote.

One Teen Mom 2 fan hopes that Briana can use her celebrity to shed light on Lupus.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Their comment read, “Let’s hope she can use her platform in a productive way to promote invisible illnesses and inform people about lupus.”

Briana first revealed that she tested positive for Lupus markers back in July 2021, telling her followers she was “so sad.”

Earlier this month, Briana confirmed her Lupus diagnosis, telling her fans, “Got diagnosed with lupus a few days ago and I’m not gonna lie-I was definitely sad about it but I’m starting to feel better.”

Just days after getting a Lupus diagnosis, Briana got lip fillers which set off Teen Mom 2 fans who thought it was hypocritical of Briana.

Meanwhile, Briana recently wrapped up filming in California for the Teen Mom spinoff show featuring moms from the casts of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

During her stay in the retreat-style house, Briana and her sister Brittany reportedly got into a feud with Ashley Jones. Briana’s mother, Roxanne, put the blame on MTV for putting her daughters in a compromised situation, which resulted in them getting booted from the premises.

Living with an autoimmune disease is challenging but hopefully, Briana can manage her disease well enough to control symptoms and minimize flare-ups.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.