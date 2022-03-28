Teen Mom 2 fans praise Chelsea Houska for ‘hyping up’ daughter Aubree

Chelsea Houska was her daughter Aubree’s biggest cheerleader and Teen Mom 2 viewers loved seeing it. Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska “hyped up” her eldest daughter Aubree during a recent video and Teen Mom 2 viewers loved seeing it.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have watched Chelsea’s daughter Aubree on TV from the time she was born. Chelsea was just 18 when she and her then-boyfriend Adam Lind welcomed Aubree into the world.

Now, Aubree is a 12-year-old with a budding fashion sense and sweet demeanor and Teen Mom 2 fans can’t get over how much she’s grown into a lovely young lady.

Chelsea Houska ‘hypes up’ daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer during impromptu video

Chelsea shared video footage of Aubree over the weekend as the preteen sported an outfit she put together, likely taking after her mom, who’s also very much into fashion.

Aubree sat across from her mom in the living room, sporting a long-sleeved, red and black, striped mock neck shirt paired with black, distressed jeans. Aubree added a matching necklace and earring set to complete the adorable look.

Chelsea couldn’t contain her joy seeing her daughter looking grown-up in her outfit and recorded the moment for her 6.5 million Instagram followers.

“Aubree just walks up… look how cute she is,” Chelsea told her followers in the Instagram Story video. “Whaaat?! I’m looking like a bum. I’m wearing the same clothes I’ve been wearing. She’s just the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

At the bottom of the video, Chelsea added text that read, “Okay teenager.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 viewers praise Chelsea for ‘hyping up’ daughter Aubree

Teen Mom 2 viewers took to Reddit where one fan shared the clip in a post they titled, “Aubree 🥺.”

Redditors flocked to the comments section not only to note how grown Aubree looks these days, but also to praise Chelsea for hyping up her daughter.

“Good for Chelsea hyping up her daughter,” commented one of Chelsea’s fans. “Love it.”

Another penned, “I love that she’s hyping her up and that Aubree is still looking super fresh faced and age appropriate.”

Pic credit: u/SirenLeone/Reddit

One Redditor felt that Chelsea’s approach to parenting with Aubree will pay off later in life.

“If this is how Chelsea reacts to Aubree getting older this child is going to be so well adjusted omg,” they wrote.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan commented, “I love their relationship.”

Although Chelsea decided to step away from filming Teen Mom 2 for good in 2020, she still shares plenty of her personal life with her fans on social media.

Chelsea and Cole recently shared the exciting news that they snagged their own home design show, tentatively titled Farmhouse Fabulous, slated to hit the air in the spring of 2023 on HGTV.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.