Teen Mom 2 fans mock Kail Lowry for comparing new boyfriend Elijah Scott to Nelly

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry came under fire for sharing a video in which her critics believe she was comparing her new boyfriend to rapper Nelly.

Kail hasn’t been keeping her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, under wraps any longer since she revealed his identity last month.

Now that their relationship is out in the open and Teen Mom 2 fans know who Kail’s new boyfriend is, Kail has been sharing more footage on social media including Elijah.

In a recent TikTok video, Kail played along with a recent trend that asks users to share a pic of their childhood crush, then a pic of who they ended up with.

Kail shared photos of the rapper Nelly, who was her childhood crush, before revealing who she “ended up with,” her current boyfriend, Elijah.

The trend is meant to be lighthearted and isn’t necessarily intended to prove that anyone’s current love interest resembles their childhood crush.

Kail Lowry’s critics bash her for comparing boyfriend Elijah Scott to Nelly

However, Kail’s critics felt she was comparing Elijah’s looks to Nelly and called her out for it.

“In what universe does he look like Nelly[?]” asked one Redditor.

Another replied, “In her manic mind they are twinsies 🙄.”

“I don’t think he looks at all like Nelly. 🤷🏼‍♀️,” penned another Teen Mom 2 fan who thought Kail was comparing Elijah’s appearance to her childhood crushes.

One Redditor mocked Kail and Elijah in their comment: “That’s wish version of Nelly and Kail is a 1/10 so they belong v happy for y’all and your 12 kids 🥰❤️.”

Another critic was searching for a resemblance but couldn’t find one. “I don’t see it. Like at all,” they commented.

However, on the TikTok post itself, Kail found some support from her followers. Just like the Reddit post, many of Kail’s critics on the TikTok video itself were making accusations that she was comparing Elijah to Nelly.

Kail finds support in Teen Mom 2 fan

However, as one of her fans noted, it was intended to be a joke. “Wait, y’all missed the memo. It’s a joke,” they commented. “The crush isn’t [supposed] to look like the current. That’s why the sound is at the end 🙄.”

Kail was grateful that one of her fans understood the assignment and she replied, “Thank you!!!!!!!!”

Since she decided to step away from the Teen Mom franchise for good after 11 years, Kail has been focusing on her other business endeavors – namely hosting her three podcasts – as well as raising her four sons and spending time with Elijah as they embark on their life together.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.