Teen Mom 2 fans gush over ‘stunning’ Chelsea Houska as she shows off fit physique

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska impressed her fans during her latest try-on haul as she showed off her “stunning” figure.

Since announcing her departure from Teen Mom 2 in October 2020, Chelsea has relied on her work as a social media influencer as one way to earn an income.

The 30-year-old mom of four frequently shares her clothing line collabs on Instagram, where she does try-on hauls for her 6.5 million followers.

Chelsea Houska shows off fashion sense, fit physique in try-on haul

Chelsea’s latest line with Lily & Lottie had the brunette beauty modeling a wide variety of clothing and accessories, including a headscarf, distressed sweatshirts, jeans, and an assortment of shoes.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Chelsea shared a post including seven photos of herself modeling her merch, telling her fans, “If you missed the goodies in my @lauriebelles try on yesterday, I’m gonna share the link to my stories again.”

“SO MANY CUTE THANGS. Plus we dropped my newest item in my line with @shoplilyandlottie – the distressed murphy hoodie. did ya get one?!”

Chelsea’s adoring fans took to the comments section, where many of them gushed over Chelsea’s fashion line and her smoking body. One adjective, in particular, came to mind for many of Chelsea’s admirers: stunning.

Teen Mom 2 fans gush over Chelsea’s ‘stunning’ looks

Chelsea’s husband, Cole DeBoer, was the first one to comment and show his wife support, leaving a series of heart-eyed emojis.

“You are just stunning!” wrote Vanderpump Rules alum Dayna Kathan.

More of Chelsea’s fans flocked to the comments, using the term “stunning” to describe her recent look and her fit figure.

“You are absolutely stunning,” read another comment with another fan telling Chelsea, “Jeez girl HOW do you get so stunning.. well done you.”

“So stunning! What is your diet secrets?” asked another fan. “Absolutely stunning! Love all your outfits! Inspiration!” another one of Chelsea’s fans wrote to the former MTV star.

Now that Chelsea’s days on Teen Mom 2 are over, she and Cole have decided to return to reality TV, but in a much different capacity.

Chelsea and Cole signed a deal with HGTV and are set to premiere their own home design show, Farmhouse Fabulous, next year. Before announcing their exciting news, Chelsea hinted that she and Cole were open to filming their own show, but with a much different twist than Teen Mom 2.

“We would never do anything that discussed, like, our kids’ personal lives ever again. But, I think we’d be open to do something else, if the opportunity presented itself,” Chelsea told fans last summer.

