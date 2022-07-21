Teen Mom 2 fans can’t get over how much Leah Messer’s daughter looks like her

Leah’s daughter Aleeah is her spitting image, according to Teen Mom 2 fans. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer recently enjoyed a family vacation with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley and her daughters, and Teen Mom 2 fans couldn’t believe how much her daughter Aleeah resembles her.

Since filming ended for Teen Mom 2, Leah has been laying low on social media and enjoying the summer with her family and friends, much like the rest of her castmates.

Things look to be going well between Leah and Jaylan, despite Teen Mom 2 viewers claiming they’ve rushed their relationship, with Leah and her girls moving in with Jaylan less than a year since they began dating.

Leah recently shared a carousel post on Instagram from a recent vacation with her girls, Jaylan, and some of his family members.

Leah captioned her post, “Vacation Mode 🌴🎢🫶🏼” which included plenty of fun pics from their time visiting a theme park. Leah’s followers commented on the post, many pointing out how happy Leah looks these days and how cute her daughters looked in their themed outfits for the day.

However, the common theme among the comments was one of Leah’s eldest daughters, Aleeah, who previously went by the nickname, Gracie. Leah shares 12-year-old Aleeah and her twin sister Ali with her first ex-husband, Corey Simms.

Teen Mom 2 fans point out striking resemblance between young Leah Messer and her daughter Aleeah

Leah joined the Teen Mom franchise as a 17-year-old cheerleader from West Virginia who was pregnant with her and Corey’s twin daughters. In the comments section of her post, fans pointed out that Aleeah looked an awful lot like her mom when she first joined the franchise.

“Still can’t get over how much your Aleeah looks like you,” wrote one of Leah’s followers.

Another fan remarked that they thought Aleeah was her mom: “At a quick glance, I thought you did blonde again and that Aleeah was you!!!! She is your twin!”

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

“Aleeah looks more like you than you do 😂,” joked another fan.

Noting the uncanny resemblance between Aleeah and a teenaged Leah, another fan penned, “Aleeah looking just like you when you first came on mtv 😮😮”

Leah has transformed her appearance since her early Teen Mom 2 years

Although Aleeah looks a lot like her mom near the same age, Leah’s appearance has changed drastically since she first appeared on MTV.

A screenshot of Leah’s first appearance on 16 + Pregnant. Pic credit: MTV

After battling through drug addiction, Leah turned her life around in every aspect. Trading in her wavy, bleached blonde hair for long, dark locks, Leah has transformed her look, recently sharing that she got new veneers to improve her smile.

Leah is clearly thriving in this phase of life, and Teen Mom 2 fans have noted that Leah is looking much healthier since dating Jaylan.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.