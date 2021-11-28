Teen Mom 2 fans call out Kail Lowry for ‘bragging’ about having three baby daddies

Kail Lowry had a “weird flex” about having three baby daddies according to Teen Mom 2 fans. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry came under fire when Teen Mom 2 fans accused her of “bragging” for attention in a recent video.

It appeared that Kail was just having some fun recording a video, but her critics felt it was much more.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry mocks herself for having three baby daddies

Kail took to TikTok where she recorded a video of herself nonchalantly looking at the camera, then sipping from her water bottle, before turning back to the camera to rest her chin on her hands.

Meanwhile, a text appeared on the screen that read, “I mayyyyy have 2 baby daddies & an ex husband.”

A few seconds passed before smaller letters appeared below with text that read, “But I will never be the second baby mama 😘”

Kail’s video was intended to be a joke. Of her three baby daddies – Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez – she was only married to one, Javi.

Therefore, Kail joked, because she and Javi were married, he doesn’t get the title of baby daddy.

Many of Kail’s fans and critics took to the comments where most of them went along with the joke. But others took it seriously and felt Kail was attention-seeking.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared the video to their page, along with comments from TikTok, and Teen Mom 2 fans flocked to the comments to give their two cents about Kail’s video.

Although Kail intended her video to be a joke, many Teen Mom 2 fans didn’t take it as one and instead bashed Kail for what they perceived to be “bragging” about it.

Teen Mom 2 viewers bash Kail Lowry for ‘bragging’ about having three baby daddies

“Ooooh you’re the first ‘baby mama’. Here’s a cookie 🍪,” one Teen Mom 2 fan said of Kail’s video.

“Don’t try to down play it girl,” wrote another commenter. “U have 3 baby dads 😂”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

“The fact that she thinks this is something to brag about is hilariously sad,” another critic voiced.

They continued, “And the fact that she gets paid to [do] dumb stuff like this is even sadder and embarrassing 🥴.”

One Teen Mom 2 fan didn’t think Kail was being petty, but just getting technical with her explanation.

“I think she means that she was each of their first baby mamas so technically she can’t ever be the 2nd,” their comment read. “Not being petty… she’s being accurate 🔥.”

Kail has taken to other outlets recently since she mysteriously announced that she’s at least temporarily taking a break from filming for Teen Mom 2 – which could have something to do with one of her three baby daddies.

Kail made sure to explain that it was her choice not to film, but it has Teen Mom 2 fans wondering about the timing.

Ever since Kail’s ex, Chris Lopez, signed a contract with MTV to appear as a cast member on Teen Mom 2, Kail has backed off from filming.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail isn’t quitting the show but waiting until MTV cuts ties with Chris Lopez before she returns.

In the meantime, Teen Mom 2 fans will have to wait for a premiere date for next season to find out just how much of Kail and Chris’ drama gets airtime.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.