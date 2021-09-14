Teen Mom 2 fans call out Kail Lowry for allowing Devoin Austin to tell his story but not Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 fans called out Kail Lowry for letting Devoin Austin share his story but not Chris Lopez. Pic credit: MTV

Is Kail Lowry hypocritical? Teen Mom 2 fans think she is after she gave Devoin Austin a platform to share his story, but not her baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Kail hosted Devoin, her nemesis Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy, on her Coffee Convos podcast in February 2021.

Kail Lowry gives Devoin Austin a platform on her podcast

At the time, Kail told Us Weekly, “I was happy to give Devoin a platform to tell his story. I loved getting to hear his perspective on co-parenting and his experience on the show.”

“I wish [him] nothing but the best and all the success on his wing business,” Kail said.

Devoin was thankful for the opportunity that Kail presented him and told Us Weekly, “I want to start this off by thanking Kailyn and [her co-host] Lindsie for inviting me on the podcast. They were very welcoming, and they listened to what I had to say.”

Devoin continued, “It felt great to get some things off my chest. There wasn’t any pressure to bash anyone or anything like that.”

Recently, Devoin’s appearance on Kail’s podcast has resurfaced as a topic of contention among Teen Mom 2 fans.

Fan page Teen Mom Talk on Instagram took a poll in their Stories and had followers vote on whether they agreed with other fans’ statements.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail should give Chris Lopez the same platform

One such statement read, “Funny how Kail thought [Devoin’s] side should be shown but not Chris[.]”

The majority of Teen Mom Talk’s followers concurred with the statement, with 86% voting that they “agree.”

When Teen Mom 2 fans learned that Devoin appeared on Kail’s podcast, most of them were thankful that Kail gave him a platform to tell his side of things.

Devoin has often voiced that he feels as though MTV doesn’t accurately portray him or what he stands for on Teen Mom 2.

He recently called out MTV for portraying him as a “deadbeat dad.” After one of his followers sent him a DM that applauded his role as a father and shot down the deadbeat reputation, he said, “I really wish I didn’t have to receive these type of messages. Ain’t nobody buying that s**t[.]”

One thing that Kail and Devoin don’t have in common, however, is their co-parenting situations. Devoin shares one daughter, Nova, with his baby mama Briana DeJesus. Kail and her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, share two sons, Lux and Creed.

Devoin told his followers that he’s tagged in many posts about the ongoing drama between bitter exes Kail and Chris. He doesn’t want to be associated with that negative energy.

The 29-year-old father of one told his fans, “Y’all been tagging me in a lot of posts about Chris x Kail. I just must say, we are not in the same boat.”

“Our situations do NOT compare. Please stop comparing me to anybody. I’m all f***ed up by myself and I’m fine by that. But stop tryna put me in the same [boat] w somebody else,” he continued.

Devoin ended his rant, telling his followers, “They had me boxed in I had to wiggle out !! Only advice I got is stand on top of your business!”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.