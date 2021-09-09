Teen Mom 2 fans call out Briana DeJesus for getting lip filler days after finding out she has Lupus

Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Briana DeJesus’s decision to get lip fillers after her Lupus diagnosis. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Briana DeJesus’s decision to get lip fillers just days after she received a Lupus diagnosis.

On Sunday, September 5, Briana took to Twitter to tell her followers, “Got diagnosed with lupus a few days ago and I’m not gonna lie—I was definitely sad about it but I’m starting to finally feel better ❤”

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes one’s immune system to become overactive, and it begins attacking the body’s own organs and tissues.

Symptoms of lupus can include joint pain, fatigue, rashes, headaches, memory loss, and more ailments that mimic symptoms of other diseases, making it difficult to diagnose. Briana’s mom, Roxanne, also suffers from the disease.

Briana DeJesus gets lip filler days after lupus diagnosis

Just three days after Briana shared with her followers that she was diagnosed with lupus, she took to her Instagram Stories to share that she got lip injections.

Teen Mom Chatter shared Briana’s Instagram Story on their Instagram page, and Teen Mom 2 fans reacted.

In the video, Briana told the camera, “So I got my lips done and they’re extremely swollen and bruised and they hurt. But for the most part, I like them.”

Teen Mom 2 fans reacted to Briana’s video and new lips, and most of them agreed that it wasn’t the best choice, especially after finding out she has an autoimmune disease.

Teen Mom 2 fans react

“She has lupus but yet again shes putting chemicals in her body still,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 fan who was critical of Briana’s cosmetic procedure.

Another critic mocked Briana’s choice to get lip fillers and commented, “Lupus …. and this ….. 👏👏👏”

The news of Briana’s new lip fillers comes on the heels of more cosmetic work that Briana had done. The Teen Mom 2 star recently showed off the results of her Brazilian butt lift revision and for the most part, fans were impressed with the outcome.

It seems as though Briana is taking steps to improve her appearance lately, adding extensions to her hair after chopping most of it off to chin length during an Instagram Story.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Briana got called out by critics, however, for not having her BFF and Teen Mom 2 castmate Jade Cline put in her extensions.

Briana’s quest to improve her appearance comes in the wake of her breakup from fiance Javi Gonzalez after three months of being engaged.

The 27-year-old mom of two recently talked about finding happiness from within and told her fans, “I don’t need men or anyone for that matter to boost my ego. I wanna boost my own ego and that’s when I knew that I grew tf up.”

Now that she’s single, Briana is taking steps to make sure she looks and feels her best, despite what her critics think.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.